Travel | Apr 25

Revamped Shibuya TSUTAYA Features Co-working Spaces

TOKYO, Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Shibuya TSUTAYA, near the famous Scramble Crossing, opens today (April 25) after undergoing its first major renovation in 24 years.

The third and fourth floors of the newly revamped SHIBUYA TSUTAYA now feature coworking spaces, are adorned with books related to figures and art, creating an environment rich in cultural offerings.

The store also offers exclusive character merchandise, becoming a gathering place for fans engaged in "support activities" for their favorite franchises and characters.

The store's operator, Culture Convenience Club, aims to establish the store as a premier destination for fans of anime and music, focusing on leveraging intellectual property (IP) content to attract a diverse audience.

Source: ANN

