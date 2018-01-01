Niseko hotels see reservations rising, but struggle to hire foreign staff
Hokkaido ski resorts feel labor pinch as Japan reopens borders
All seems well, but there is one glaring weakness in the tourism business in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido: a shortage of foreign staff.
Niseko resort, which straddles the towns of Kutchan and Niseko, is a top destination in Hokkaido for affluent overseas tourists, and foreign staff help make their trips more pleasant by lowering the language barrier. Niseko offers high-end lodgings, some of which go for more than 100,000 yen ($740) a night. Foreign visitors made around 680,000 overnight stays in the two towns in fiscal 2018.
The Kutchan Tourism Association says 132 condominiums in the two towns had taken 1,349 reservations for the six-months between November 2022 and May 2023, as of May 23 this year, with foreigners accounting for 90% of the bookings. That is four times more than last season and just over 60% of the level seen three seasons before. The association attributes the rebound to a recovery in reservations from Australia and elsewhere.
The cap on daily arrivals to Japan has been raised to 20,000. Tourists from abroad will be limited to guided tours from 98 countries and territories for the time being, including the U.S. and China. The restrictions are due to be eased in phases.
More than 3 million overseas tourists visited Hokkaido in fiscal 2018, giving a boost to the regional economy. But overnight stays by overseas tourists in Kutchan dropped 95% year on year in fiscal 2020 to just 20,925 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Local business are pinning their hopes on the resumption of inbound tourism.
However, hotel operators in the Niseko area are far from cheery. A personnel official at Miru Niseko, a hotel in Kutchan, says the hotel been searching for new employees, but applicants with language skills and other qualifications are hard to find.
Asahi - Jun 11
Cosmetics giant Shiseido Co. is relocating its production facilities back to Japan in seeking to win customers with a “made-in-Japan” brand.
Japan Times - Jun 10
The Consumer Affairs Agency ordered on Thursday the operator of conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro to take action to prevent the recurrence of deceptive advertising for eye-catching dishes.
Nikkei - Jun 09
The Philippines is seeking to raise its banana prices in its largest export market, Japan, as rising production and logistics costs weigh on the Southeast Asian country's farmers.
NHK - Jun 08
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda Haruhiko has apologized for saying that households are becoming more tolerant of higher prices.
Nikkei - Jun 07
Nobuyuki Idei, former chairman and group CEO of Sony Group, has died of liver failure at age 84, the company announced Tuesday.
Nikkei - Jun 04
The upper house of Japan's parliament passed a bill into law Friday to regulate stablecoins, or cryptocurrencies whose value is pegged to that of the yen, dollar or other currencies.
straitstimes.com - Jun 03
Heichinrou, an iconic Chinese restaurant in Japan founded 138 years ago, became the latest establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic, filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday (June 2).
Bloomberg - Jun 02
Toshiba Corp. said it received eight offers to buy out the conglomerate and two proposals for capital and business alliances as the Japanese industrial giant moved a step closer to a possible privatization.
adweek.com - Jun 02
Pinterest ads are now available for all businesses in Japan, making the country its 31st ads market and its third in the Asia-Pacific region, following Australia and New Zealand.
abs-cbn.com - Jun 01
Tadashi Yanai, founder and chief of Japanese clothing retail chain Uniqlo, has regained his title as the richest person in Japan even as a global economic slowdown has eroded his wealth sharply, according to international business magazine Forbes Asia's latest list of the 50 richest people in Japan.
Kyodo - Jun 01
Over 10,000 food items in Japan will experience price increases of an average 13 percent this year as a result of rising materials costs and the yen's rapid depreciation, a survey by a credit research firm showed Wednesday.
Nikkei - May 31
Japan's Shinsei Bank will raise the interest rate on six-month deposits tenfold to 0.1% from Wednesday, shifting to a strategy of chasing savings after becoming a subsidiary of financial conglomerate SBI Holdings.