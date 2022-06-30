Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn
「こども家庭庁設置法」「AV出演被害防止法」与党などの賛成多数で成立
Kyodo -- Jun 15
A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.
The bill, which will mostly go into effect a day after its promulgation, allows people who agree to appear in pornographic content to terminate their contracts at any time before the film's public release without conditions, as well as up to a year afterward.
However, as a special measure, a review period of up to two years after a film's release will apply for the first two years after the law's promulgation.
If the contract is terminated, video vendors are obliged to recover the products and delete the footage, and cannot claim compensation from the performers. ...continue reading
Jun 15 (ANNnewsCH) - 参議院本会議では、子ども政策の司令塔を目指す「こども家庭庁」を新たに設置する法律やアダルトビデオへの出演強要被害を防ぐ法律が可決・成立しました。 ...continue reading
Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
Kyodo - Jun 13
A bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults was passed Monday at an upper house plenary session, marking a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan.
Is Kyoto Really Going Bankrupt
Tokyo Lens - Jun 13
Is Kyoto, Japan really going bankrupt? Was the whole thing a lie? Or does the answer to this question sit in a very comfortable space that rides the border between these two?
Japan’s defence minister slams nuclear neighbours who ‘ignore rules’
wkzo.com - Jun 11
Manoeuvres by China and Russia have sharpened security concerns in East Asia, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said in unusually strong comments on Saturday, adding that Japan was on the front lines as neighbours tried to upend international norms.
Singapore, Japan ink enhanced agreement on defence cooperation
channelnewsasia.com - Jun 11
Singapore and Japan have signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges that identifies new areas of cooperation, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Saturday (Jun 11).
Ex-PM Abe accused over free alcohol offered by beverage firm
NHK - Jun 11
A citizens' group has filed a criminal complaint against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three others over free alcoholic drinks offered by a major beverage company to parties held by Abe's political support association.
Japan ruling lawmaker in hot seat over alleged drinking with teenage girl
Kyodo - Jun 10
A House of Representatives member who belongs to a ruling party faction led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faced growing calls on Friday from fellow lawmakers to explain himself over a magazine report that he went out for drinks with an 18-year-old girl and gave her 40,000 yen ($300).
U.N. elects new council members including Japan, Switzerland
staradvertiser.com - Jun 10
U.N. member nations elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council today with no suspense or drama because all were unopposed — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
Russia suspends deal with Japan on fishing near disputed islands
Al Jazeera - Jun 08
Russia’s foreign ministry has said it is suspending an agreement with Japan that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Southern Kuril islands, accusing Tokyo of failing to make payments required under the deal.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida considers joining NATO summit in Spain: Report
WION - Jun 05
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to attend a summit of leaders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), news agency Reuters reported citing sources familiar with the matter said.
North Korea fires volley of missiles after US, South Korea stage drills
rappler.com - Jun 05
North Korea fired eight short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday, June 5, a day after South Korea and the United States wrapped up their first combined military exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in more than four years.
Japan mulls resuming tourism discount
globalcirculate.com - Jun 05
Japan’s government is considering resuming a national travel discount campaign as soon as late this month to help the tourism industry recover from a Covid-19 slump, the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
COVID-hit Japan foreign minister to isolate at home until June 11
Nikkei - Jun 01
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and will recuperate at home until at least June 11, officials said.
