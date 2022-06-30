Japan passes bill to prevent exploitation of young people in porn

A bill to prevent young people from being exploited in pornographic productions was passed into law Wednesday, marking a step in efforts to end abuses of those involved in the industry in Japan.

The bill, which will mostly go into effect a day after its promulgation, allows people who agree to appear in pornographic content to terminate their contracts at any time before the film's public release without conditions, as well as up to a year afterward.

However, as a special measure, a review period of up to two years after a film's release will apply for the first two years after the law's promulgation.

If the contract is terminated, video vendors are obliged to recover the products and delete the footage, and cannot claim compensation from the performers. ...continue reading