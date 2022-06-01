1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease
Koichi Wada, who heads the Japan Tourism Agency, said at a press conference that over 300 applications have been received for June, with around 1,000 from July onward.
The very first group comprising a small number of people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, he said, without revealing their nationalities.
Wada said he expects entries to Japan to "rise slowly," with most of the arrivals coming mainly from Southeast Asian countries, as well as South Korea and the United States.
Tour participants to Japan are requested to observe infection prevention measures, including wearing masks, and are asked to take out medical insurance in the event they contract the coronavirus. Operators of package tours are required to explain to customers that they may not be able to travel if they do not follow the guidelines. ...continue reading
Solo Travel Japan - Jun 14
This is the second episode of traveling across Japan by bus. The video starts at Osaka Station.
Spider Tv - Jun 14
NHK - Jun 13
Many of the traditional festivals and firework displays that add color to the Japanese summer will be held for the first time in three years as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
Tokyo Portfolio - Jun 13
The awe-inspiring 260㎡ (approx. 2,800ft2) presidential suite at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo located in Roppongi has a secret feature that no other hotel in the city does.
newsonjapan.com - Jun 13
We all know that 2020 changed things with regard to international travel and for a good chunk of time; international holidays and travel plans were put on hold as the world dealt with the pandemic.
Japan Today - Jun 11
The "Chagu Chagu Umakko" parade of colorfully clad horses and children, designated as an intangible folklore cultural asset of the nation, moves along a road in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, on Saturday.
NHK - Jun 11
US President Joe Biden's administration will lift the coronavirus test requirement for incoming international air travelers starting Sunday.
japan-guide.com - Jun 11
With Japan's borders currently closed to individual tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we walk through some of Kamakura's iconic districts and attractions.
NHK - Jun 09
All Nippon Airways says it will resume normal operations for its domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport this summer.
NHK - Jun 09
Starting Friday, Japan will accept guided package tours from 98 "blue" countries and regions designated as low-risk in terms of COVID-19 infections.
Solo Solo Travel - Jun 09
Today we are riding on Japan's Most Luxurious Train Sear from Tokyo to Atami on Saphir Odoriko.
News On Japan - Jun 08
Oriental Land has announced that it will cut the child rates for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea by half from the end of this month to August 31st.