Hulu Japan boards season two of drama The Head as filming begins in Spain

Hulu Japan is on board for the second season of The Mediapro Studio’s drama series The Head, which recently began filming in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

In Spain, the English-language series premiered on Orange TV and since last November has also been available on Disney+.

The renewal and Japanese deal come after the first season aired in more than 90 countries, sold by The Mediapro Studio Distribution to platforms including HBO Max in the US, Viaplay in the Nordics, Canal+ in France and StarzPlay in the UK and Germany.

Created by Ran Tellem, director of international content development at Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, the first season centred on a small group of scientists in charge of an international base in Antarctica. When spring arrives after a long winter, it emerges that the entire team is dead or missing.

The second season will be set on a “huge freighter,” where a scientific mission is taking place as it sails the ocean and where those on board face a confrontation between good and evil.

Joining the cast for the second season are Enrique Arce, Nora Ríos, Tania Watson and Thierry Godard as well as Japanese actor Sota Fukushi, while Jorge Dorado will return as director.