Hulu Japan boards season two of drama The Head as filming begins in Spain
In Spain, the English-language series premiered on Orange TV and since last November has also been available on Disney+.
The renewal and Japanese deal come after the first season aired in more than 90 countries, sold by The Mediapro Studio Distribution to platforms including HBO Max in the US, Viaplay in the Nordics, Canal+ in France and StarzPlay in the UK and Germany.
Created by Ran Tellem, director of international content development at Spain’s The Mediapro Studio, the first season centred on a small group of scientists in charge of an international base in Antarctica. When spring arrives after a long winter, it emerges that the entire team is dead or missing.
The second season will be set on a “huge freighter,” where a scientific mission is taking place as it sails the ocean and where those on board face a confrontation between good and evil.
Joining the cast for the second season are Enrique Arce, Nora Ríos, Tania Watson and Thierry Godard as well as Japanese actor Sota Fukushi, while Jorge Dorado will return as director.
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
c21media.net - Jun 23
Hulu Japan is on board for the second season of The Mediapro Studio’s drama series The Head, which recently began filming in Tenerife in the Canary Islands.
The Telegraph - Jun 22
Indonesia early Wednesday deported a Japanese man to Tokyo where police have accused him, his family and acquaintances of participating in a fraud scheme that netted $7.3 million intended for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Jun 22
In Major League Baseball, Japanese star Ohtani Shohei hit a pair of 3-run-homers in Tuesday's game. But even "Sho-time" couldn't help the Los Angeles Angels secure victory in extra innings.
hurriyetdailynews.com - Jun 22
A Japanese city is launching a crowdfunding campaign to help preserve a special spot of woodland: The forest that inspired the animator of beloved movie “My Neighbour Totoro.”
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
UNI - Jun 22
A Japanese woman living in Belgium has become the mayor of Suginami, a district in Tokyo after she gained prominence through her online campaigning during the pandemic.
Al Jazeera - Jun 22
Campaigning for Japan’s upper house election kicked off with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida fighting off criticism of the ultra-loose monetary policy he continues to support despite worries that it’s accelerating price increases.
Kyodo - Jun 22
A Japanese district court denied a retrial Wednesday for a 95-year-old woman who served 10 years in prison for the 1979 murder of her brother-in-law in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Asia Society - Jun 22
University of Oxford researcher Warren A. Stanislaus explains how the elements of “coldness” of Japanese pop culture, manga, anime, and games were disassembled and reassembled into grime music and, in turn, empowered the marginalized youth in the U.K. Stanislaus discussed the creation of a platform to make “Cold Japan” a source of soft power.
Nobita from Japan - Jun 22
Nowadays, a lot of young men put other things first over dating or sex. With the stagnated economy, salary hasn't increased while the prices have been rising.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 22
Japan is famous among foreigners for anime and manga. Today I've invited my manga friend who worked as a manga artist for 10 years and asked him about the industry.