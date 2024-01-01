Entertainment | May 03

"Weathering with You" Delivers Sunshine

May 03 (News On Japan) - In "Weathering with You," Hina, possessing a mysterious ability to clear the skies, takes on her first job as a "sunshine girl" along with Hodaka and her younger brother Nagi. The trio successfully brings sunlight to Tokyo's skies, making their first job a huge success and leaving them excited for future endeavors.

"晴れ女" (Sunshine Girl) is a charming narrative centered around the life of Hina, a young girl with the extraordinary ability to manipulate the weather. This power enables her to bring out the sun on cloudy days, earning her the nickname "Sunshine Girl." Set in contemporary Japan, the story unfolds as Hina discovers her unique gift and decides to use it to bring joy and relief to people around her, especially during gloomy, rainy periods.

As Hina begins to explore the possibilities of her powers, she encounters various individuals who seek her services, from wedding planners hoping for perfect weather on the big day to farmers needing sunshine for their crops. Each encounter not only helps her understand the impact of her abilities but also teaches her valuable life lessons about the interconnection of nature, human desires, and the unforeseen consequences that can arise from tampering with the natural order.

The story takes a deeper dive when Hina meets a young man named Akio, who becomes intrigued by her capabilities. Together, they navigate the challenges and ethical dilemmas of altering the weather, developing a close bond in the process. However, as the demands for Hina's powers increase, so do the stakes, leading to a dramatic climax where she must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice for the happiness of others.

Source: Netflix Japan

MORE Entertainment NEWS

"My Hero Academia" Returns

"My Hero Academia" Season 7 kicks off on May 4, airing every Saturday evening at 5:30 PM. The first episode of the new season, Episode 139 titled 'At the Brink - An Incredible Guy,' will be broadcast across a network of 29 stations including Yomiuri TV and Nippon TV.

Episode 16 of "The Misfit of Demon King Academy II": Trials of Magic and Courage

The TV anime "The Misfit of Demon King Academy II" Episode 16 continues the captivating saga of Anos Voldigoad, the reincarnated Demon King who returns to a world that has forgotten his legacy.

Ambition Ignites in "Re: Revenge"

The fifth episode of the April season drama "Re: Revenge - The End of Desire," starring Eiji Akaso and co-starring Ryo Nishikido, will air on May 9th at 10 PM.

POPULAR NEWS

Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

Massive Water Spout Erupts Near Kyoto's Gion

A "giant water column" erupted Thursday near Gion in Kyoto, possibly due to a burst water pipe, exceeding the height of a four-story building.

Tsukiji Redevelopment Includes 50,000 Seat Stadium

A consortium led by Mitsui Fudosan, selected to redevelop the former Tsukiji Market site, revealed at a press conference held in Tokyo on May 1st, plans to invest 900 billion yen in creating a multi-purpose stadium capable of accommodating 50,000 people.

Noto Peninsula Opens Bypass on Uplifted Coastline

A new bypass road has opened on the coast uplifted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima City.

Sake Makers Run Out of Bottles

As demand for sake rebounds both domestically and internationally, a major shortage of sake bottles has prompted a leading food wholesaler to begin selling the beverage in cans instead of bottles.

FOLLOW US
         