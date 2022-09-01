US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time

U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.

Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, started the opening day of exercises with training on Javelins, a tweet from U.S. Army Japan said. Troops from JSDGF West Army joined in the live-fire training.

Stars and Stripes was first to report on the historic firing of the Javelin missile in Japan by U.S. troops. Officials from U.S. Army Japan did not respond to requests for comment sent by Army Times on Tuesday asking for further details.

The Javelin has garnered attention due to its effective use by Ukraine’s military, which has wielded the precision weapon system to attack Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. Since the war broke out, the U.S. has sent more than 5,000 Javelins to Ukraine.

“Japan is the anchoring and frontline ally with the United States in the Indo-Pacific,” commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, said in his opening remarks. “Our partnership serves as the key to integrated deterrence and regional security here on the knife’s edge of freedom. I am looking forward to building on our training and readiness and improving our friendship during this exercise.” ...continue reading