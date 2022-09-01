US soldiers launch Javelin missiles in Japan for first time

militarytimes.com -- Sep 02
U.S. soldiers and Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Forces fired Javelin missiles during the opening of Orient Shield 22, a bilateral field training exercise taking place across the island nation.

Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division out of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, started the opening day of exercises with training on Javelins, a tweet from U.S. Army Japan said. Troops from JSDGF West Army joined in the live-fire training.

Stars and Stripes was first to report on the historic firing of the Javelin missile in Japan by U.S. troops. Officials from U.S. Army Japan did not respond to requests for comment sent by Army Times on Tuesday asking for further details.

The Javelin has garnered attention due to its effective use by Ukraine’s military, which has wielded the precision weapon system to attack Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. Since the war broke out, the U.S. has sent more than 5,000 Javelins to Ukraine.

“Japan is the anchoring and frontline ally with the United States in the Indo-Pacific,” commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, Maj. Gen. J.B. Vowell, said in his opening remarks. “Our partnership serves as the key to integrated deterrence and regional security here on the knife’s edge of freedom. I am looking forward to building on our training and readiness and improving our friendship during this exercise.” ...continue reading

Japan to push for Africa seat on the UN Security Council
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Japan will push for an African seat at the United Nations by using its place on the world body’s Security Council.
Japan's major opposition party picks new leader
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's major opposition Nippon Ishin Japan Innovation Party has picked co-head Baba Nobuyuki as its new leader.
Japan pledges $30 billion in aid for Africa at Tunis summit
Alaraby - Aug 28
Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Japan's Cabinet approves $1.8m to pay for Abe state funeral
Nikkei - Aug 27
Japan's Cabinet on Friday approved a 249 million yen ($1.8 million) allocation to pay for the controversial state funeral next month of slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Japan police chief to resign over shooting death of former prime minister
NPR - Aug 25
Japan's national police chief on Thursday said he will resign to take responsibility over the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a campaign speech last month.
Japan grants refugee status to 98 Afghans fleeing Taliban
Japan Today - Aug 24
Japan has granted refugee status to 98 people who fled Afghanistan since the Taliban returned to power last August, government sources said Tuesday, in a rare move for a country with a poor record on giving asylum.
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Reuters - Aug 24
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
Xi sends message to Kishida wishing recovery from COVID-19
NHK - Aug 22
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio wishing for his recovery from COVID-19. Kishida tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday.
Japan mulls deployment of missiles, may increase its missile arsenal
WION - Aug 22
As China increases its military pressure on Taiwan, Japan is considering the deployment of 1000 long-range cruise missiles to boost its counter-attack capability against China.
PM Kishida infected with coronavirus
NHK - Aug 21
The Japanese government says Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has been infected with the coronavirus.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to ask Japan to open talks with top creditors
Nikkei - Aug 19
Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as the country seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday.
3,500 Unification Church followers protest Japanese media reports
Kyodo - Aug 19
About 3,500 followers of the Unification Church from across South Korea, mostly Japanese women married to local men, staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday against what they call biased Japanese media reports about the religious group.
Politics Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        