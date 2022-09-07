Japan's licensed tour guides prepare for return of visitors
NHK -- Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
The government raised its cap on the number of daily arrivals to Japan from 20,000 to 50,000 starting Wednesday as a further easing of its coronavirus entry restrictions. The nationally licensed interpreter-guides provide services in various languages.
About 70 licensed tour guides took part in training in the Nihonbashi area of Tokyo on Wednesday.
Participants looked around sightseeing spots and popular shops. They also listened to explanations of the area's history and features from tour guides familiar with the area.
A survey by the Japan Federation of Certified Guides, or JFG, showed that more than 70 percent of about 500 respondents had no tour guiding work from January through the end of August this year. ...continue reading
Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
Riding Japan’s Amazing Cheap Capsule Hotel Ferry
Solo Solo Travel - Aug 26
Today we are riding on Japan's Amazing capsule hotel ferry from Kagoshima to Osaka on Ferry Sunflower.
Suizenji Garden: One of the finest of Japan’s feudal samurai strolling gardens
Japan Today - Aug 25
During Japan’s feudal age, the favorite duck hunting ground for the successive lords of Kumamoto Castle and their warrior entourage was a spring-fed pond about one ri (four kilometers) southeast of the castle.
Japan eases travel alert for Indonesia, Philippines, other areas
Kyodo - Aug 24
The Japanese government on Wednesday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 54 countries and a region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
Exploring The Hidden Shrines of Kyoto Japan
Tokyo Lens - Aug 22
Today we are exploring some of Kyoto Japan's lesser-known hidden spots, and secret shrines!! A few great spots to help you avoid the crowds and see a different side of Kyoto away from all the crowds and tourist attractions!
Traveling Alone on Japan's Only Night Train [Okayama-Tokyo] Thrilling Coupling Scene｜Sunrise Express
At JAPAN - Aug 18
Tonight I'm taking the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in a private B sleeper "solo" room
Airports in Japan crowded with people returning from holiday
NHK - Aug 16
Tokyo's Haneda Airport is bustling with travelers who spent the "bon" holidays at their hometowns or tourist destinations.
Travelers returning from Japan's summer break crowd trains, airports
Kyodo - Aug 15
Japanese train stations, airports and expressways were crowded Sunday as the majority of travelers returned from their summer vacation.
Man cycles up mind-bending Japanese bridge that's gone viral
unilad.com - Aug 11
A man has cycled up Japan’s Eshima Ohashi bridge, a structure so steep you’ll feel giddy just looking at it.
Japan's WORST Tourist Scam Explained | $6,000 Lost in a Day
Abroad in Japan - Aug 09
Japan is one of the safest countries in the world. But even then it's not free from scams. We explore two of the worst.
Heavy rains continue in Hokkaido, Tohoku
NHK - Aug 09
Heavy downpours will continue into Wednesday in the northern and northeastern regions of Japan due to a stationary rain front.
