Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's Okinawa region

Japanese weather officials say a powerful typhoon is approaching the country's southern prefecture of Okinawa. They say Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.

The Meteorological Agency says Muifa was moving north-northwest over waters south of Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour on Saturday evening, Japan time.

The agency expects Muifa to continue developing as it moves north. It says the storm will approach the Okinawa region from Sunday through Tuesday.

The agency says fierce winds could start lashing the Sakishima Islands as soon as Sunday.

It also says the storm will slow down on Monday, leading to rough conditions for an extended period of time. It says waves could reach 10 meters high around Ishigaki Island.