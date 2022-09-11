Typhoon Muifa approaching Japan's Okinawa region
NHK -- Sep 11
Japanese weather officials say a powerful typhoon is approaching the country's southern prefecture of Okinawa. They say Typhoon Muifa could bring strong winds and rough seas to some areas.
The Meteorological Agency says Muifa was moving north-northwest over waters south of Okinawa at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour on Saturday evening, Japan time.
The agency expects Muifa to continue developing as it moves north. It says the storm will approach the Okinawa region from Sunday through Tuesday.
The agency says fierce winds could start lashing the Sakishima Islands as soon as Sunday.
It also says the storm will slow down on Monday, leading to rough conditions for an extended period of time. It says waves could reach 10 meters high around Ishigaki Island.
Japan's licensed tour guides prepare for return of visitors
NHK - Sep 08
Licensed tour guides in Japan are getting ready to resume work as more foreign tourists are expected to visit the country now that border controls have been relaxed.
ANA, JAL see reservations jump as Japan eases COVID entry curbs
Nikkei - Sep 08
Japanese travelers are flocking to international flights now that the government has eased its once-tough COVID restrictions on reentering the country from abroad.
Traveling on Japan's Incredible Pod Seat Train with Vending Machines
travelgeek - Sep 07
This time, I did try Hinotori Express which travels from Nagoya to Osaka.
Western Japan may have fierce winds, heavy rain as typhoon approaches
NHK - Sep 05
Large and strong Typhoon Hinnamnor may bring fierce winds and torrential rain to some areas of western Japan.
Autumn festivals return after 3 years in Japan
NHK - Sep 05
Some traditional autumn events that were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic are drawing crowds again for the first time in three years.
Traditional Japanese public bath houses upgraded to stay in business
South China Morning Post - Sep 01
The traditional sento bath house is an important part of Japanese culture. For 500 yen (US$3.7), bathers can take a dip in communal tubs.
Riding Japan’s Amazing Cheap Capsule Hotel Ferry
Solo Solo Travel - Aug 26
Today we are riding on Japan's Amazing capsule hotel ferry from Kagoshima to Osaka on Ferry Sunflower.
Suizenji Garden: One of the finest of Japan’s feudal samurai strolling gardens
Japan Today - Aug 25
During Japan’s feudal age, the favorite duck hunting ground for the successive lords of Kumamoto Castle and their warrior entourage was a spring-fed pond about one ri (four kilometers) southeast of the castle.
Japan eases travel alert for Indonesia, Philippines, other areas
Kyodo - Aug 24
The Japanese government on Wednesday eased its travel warning over the coronavirus pandemic for 54 countries and a region, including Indonesia and the Philippines, and is no longer requesting that residents in Japan refrain from nonessential trips to those nations.
Exploring The Hidden Shrines of Kyoto Japan
Tokyo Lens - Aug 22
Today we are exploring some of Kyoto Japan's lesser-known hidden spots, and secret shrines!! A few great spots to help you avoid the crowds and see a different side of Kyoto away from all the crowds and tourist attractions!
Traveling Alone on Japan's Only Night Train [Okayama-Tokyo] Thrilling Coupling Scene｜Sunrise Express
At JAPAN - Aug 18
Tonight I'm taking the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in a private B sleeper "solo" room
Airports in Japan crowded with people returning from holiday
NHK - Aug 16
Tokyo's Haneda Airport is bustling with travelers who spent the "bon" holidays at their hometowns or tourist destinations.
