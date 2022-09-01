Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs

Wholesale prices in Japan climbed 9.0 percent in August from a year earlier as the yen's tumble against the U.S. dollar and other major currencies boosted import costs, Bank of Japan data showed Tuesday.

It marked the 18th straight month of increase, lifting the corporate goods price index to 115.1 against the 2020 base of 100, renewing a record high, according to the central bank.

Import prices in yen terms grew 42.5 percent, the fifth consecutive month that the margin of increase has surpassed 40 percent. ...continue reading