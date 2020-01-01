Online gambling becomes more popular in Japan

Japan has a complicated relationship with gambling. Even though Japan's penal code legally outlaws gambling, possibilities to gamble abound; from pachinko to sports betting to lotteries, the alternatives are plentiful.

This disparity between the law and practice can be explained by the fact that, with the significant exception of pachinko, gambling is entirely controlled by the government or municipal authorities.

According to a new report from the Japanese government, the number of people who gambled online in the country increased by 14 percent last year. This is compared to a decline of 3 percent in the number of people who gambled offline.

The report also found that the amount of money spent on online gambling in Japan rose 18 percent last year to reach a total of ¥60 billion (US$550 million). This is compared to a decline of 6 percent in the amount of money spent on offline gambling.

The increase in online gambling has been attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of smartphones and other mobile devices and the fact that it is now easier than ever to access online casinos and other gambling sites.

How Japanese citizens gained access to a even wider variety of online casinos

Japanese citizens have always had access to a wide variety of online casinos. Still, the recent legalization of gambling in the country has made it even easier for them to play their favorite games.

The Japanese government strictly prohibits all forms of online gambling. The only exceptions are certain events such as a national lottery and sports racing. Furthermore, some overseas channels are not governed by federal regulations. As a result, you can browse online casinos in other countries without fear of legal repercussions.

Moreover, if you are fortunate enough to win a prize, you will not be required to pay taxes, as the Japanese government has not enacted regulations to control this practice. From this vantage point, legislators may add new types of gambling to the legal framework in the future. It can potentially be a significant source of revenue for the entire country and its residents, particularly if local enterprises can completely enter the online casino sector.

Yet, surprisingly, the online gambling industry keeps growing in Japan due to its popularity and wide-accessibility to the internet.

The different types of online casinos available to Japanese citizens

There are many different types of online casinos available to Japanese citizens. The most popular type of casino is the traditional Japanese casino, which offers a wide variety of games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. These casinos usually have a wide variety of bonuses and promotions available to players, making them a great choice for those looking to get the most out of their gambling experience.

Another popular type of online casino is the Western-style casino. These casinos typically offer a more limited selection of games than their Japanese counterparts, but they can still be a great option for those who want to gamble online. Many Western-style casinos also offer a wider range of bonuses and promotions than Japanese casinos, so players may want to consider this option if they’re looking for a more generous gambling experience.

Finally, there are also some hybrid online casinos that combine elements of both Japanese and Western-style casinos. These casinos usually offer a good mix of games and bonuses, making them a good choice for those who want the best of both worlds.

What are some of the most popular online casinos in Japan?

There are many popular online casinos in Japan, but here are the most popular ones:

22Bet

22Bet is a brand that specializes in delivering gaming services to countries that do not have domestic options, such as Japan. The Japanese version is a fantastic example, with a country-specific version of the site and payments accepted in JPY. It also boasts about offering the best welcome bonuses in Japan.

Spin Samurai

Spin Samurai is primarily focused on slots and has even been dedicated to a Japanese theme as an extra advantage for gamers in the country. There are over 3,000 games available here, the majority of which is a large selection of slots. However, Spin Samurai also has a plethora of alternatives, including daily drops and giveaways, live casino games, roulette, blackjack, poker, and more.

LuckyNiki

LuckyNiki is another sports betting platform that draws heavily on Japanese culture. This truly has the sense of a Japanese brand, from its anime-style central protagonist to its colorful, neon-soaked home page. Naturally, having a Japanese version of the website helps with this.

Looking past the aesthetics, this is simply a fantastic online casino. It properly organizes its many table games, slots, and jackpots and gives a superb selection of special offers that cover most of them.

