HFM Launches New Cent Account

September 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced the launch of Cent account, a new account type designed to allow every trader to trade with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions.

Cent accounts are geared towards beginner traders who want to put their trading skills to the test and learn the dynamics of the real market - all while not investing too much of their trading funds. Experienced traders can also trade on the Cent account to test new trading instruments and develop their strategies.

Traders who opt to open a new Cent account with HFM will be able to start investing with minimum margin requirements of only 10 cents and trading with cent lots thus opening much smaller positions. Besides featuring flexible leverage up to 1:1000, the newly introduced account ensures zero commission and no swap fees.

An HFM spokesperson commented: “We are proud and excited to announce the launch of a new account option for our valued clients and partners. We have long believed that the trading world should be more accessible – not just for experienced traders – and we want to enable all our traders to choose the trading account that fits their financial goals and risk tolerance.”

The addition of the new Cent account by HFM aims to create a complete trading environment tailored to the needs of any trader, whether they are experienced or new to the world of trading, by offering award-winning conditions and a great selection of trading instruments.

About HFM

HFM, formerly known as HotForex, is a brand name of HF Markets Group, an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to trade Forex and CFDs online.