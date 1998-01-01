為替レートは24年ぶりの円安水準
円がどんどん安くなる
外国為替市場は日々変動しているが、今年になって特に目立つのが急激な円安と米ドル高の進行。この傾向は3月頃から顕著になり、3月上旬には1ドル＝115円だったレートは9月には145円に接近して1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となった。
円が安くなると日本が海外から輸入する原料や製品のコストが上がるので、国内の物価も上昇してきている。
過去数年のレートの動き
まずは過去数年の為替レートの動きを振り返ってみよう。為替レートのチャートが見られるウェブサイトはたくさんある。
例えば海外ブローカーのeasyMarketsのサイトには見やすいチャートがある。サイトを開いたら上のメニューから「市場分析」→「取引チャート」と選ぶことで、為替レートのチャートが見られる。なお開いた時は円とドルのチャートになっていないこともあるが、その場合は「EUR/USD」などの通貨ペアの部分をクリックして、「USD/JPY」を選べばよい。
easyMarketsのチャートは一般に開放されているので、口座を開設しなくても誰でも見られる。
チャートで見るとドル/円のレートは2017年頃から2020年までは緩やかな円高が続いており、2020年末には102円まで円高になった。ところが2021年が明けると円安に転じ、さらに2022年3月からすごい勢いで円安が進んでいることがわかる。
日米の金利差拡大で円安に
為替レートに大きく影響する要素として、両国の政策金利がある。ドル/円のレートは日米の政策金利に大きく影響される。
2020～21年は日本だけではなくアメリカもゼロ金利政策を採用していた。しかしアメリカでは21年中ごろからインフレ率が急激に上がったため、今年になって急遽ゼロ金利を止めて金利を引き上げることにした。
利上げは3月に始まり、9月までかつてないハイペースで続けられている。アメリカが利上げをしたことで日米の金利差が開き、それが円安材料となり3月から急激な円安が進む要因となった。
今後も円安が続く可能性
アメリカはインフレ抑制のためにまだしばらくは利上げを続ける予定で、少なくとも来年前半頃までは続けられると予想されている。
そのため円安も来年前半頃までは続くとの予想が多い。どこまで円安になるかは予想できないが、現在のペースだと少なくとも1ドル＝150円くらいにはなるだろうと考えられる。
政府関係者は円安をけん制する発言を何度もしているが、発言だけではなかなか為替レートの動きは止められないのだが現実だ。今後は政府が為替市場に直接介入することもあると予想されている。
