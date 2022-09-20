Residential land prices in Japan rise for the first time in 31 years
住宅地の平均価格 31年ぶり上昇 ７月１日時点の基準地価
TOKYO, Sep 21 (NHK) - Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
The ministry on Tuesday released results of an annual survey done by prefectures on land prices at over 21,400 locations as of July 1.
It showed that the average overall land price rose 0.3 percent from last year. It was the first year-on-year increase in three years.
As for the average price of residential land, it grew 0.1 percent from a year ago, marking the first rise since 1991. Low interest rates for loans have apparently helped to push up land prices.
Residential land prices in Tokyo and Nagoya rose for the second year in a row. They went up in Osaka for the first time in three years. ...continue reading
Sep 21 (日テレNEWS) - 全国の土地価格の指標となる基準地価がきょう発表され、住宅地の全国平均が、バブル崩壊が影響する前の1991年以来、31年ぶりに上昇しました。 ...continue reading
SoftBank launches used car subscriptions as telecom growth slows
How Japan is moving towards a cashless society with digital salary payments
Tokyo Game Show 2022’s attendance was half that of the 2019 show
為替レートは24年ぶりの円安水準
Japan signals readiness to operate in the foreign exchange market should the yen remain volatile
Japan August core inflation seen hitting near 8-year high – Reuters poll
Vintage guitar prices in Japan soar on nostalgia and COVID boredom
HFM Launches New Cent Account
Japan boosts natural gas imports from Russia
Moderna looks to build COVID vaccine plant in Japan, CEO says
Google turns to potato chips to promote Pixel 7 phones in Japan
Japan to allow businesses to pay salaries into app accounts
Japan's wholesale prices jump 9% in Aug. as weak yen lifts import costs
