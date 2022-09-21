Japan consortium explores other options for Toshiba restructuring -Kyodo

Japan Investment Corp (JIC) is considering a second proposal for Toshiba, breaking off with Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), according to Kyodo.

Conglomerate Toshiba is looking at a number of restructuring plans, including going private.

Kyodo said private equity firm JIP and state-backed fund JIC disagreed over the proposal, prompting JIC to consider a new partnership with overseas funds that also passed Toshiba's first bidding round, including U.S.-based Bain Capital or UK-based CVC Capital Partners. ...continue reading