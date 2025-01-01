Hyatt Hotels to open Japan hot spring inns to soak up inbound demand

Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.

A 50-50 joint venture launched with local startup Kiraku will operate the inns under the Atona brand. Locations and room rates will be determined later.

The first resort is due to open its doors by 2025, with the long-term goal of launching more than 10 locations, mostly in areas well known for their hot springs. Hyatt is also considering expanding the business in other countries.

U.S.-headquartered Hyatt operates about 20 hotels in Japan under multiple brands such as Park Hyatt and Hyatt Regency. These facilities operate in prime city locations or resort areas, and Hyatt has never operated a traditional hot-spring, or "onsen," inn before.

Japanese hot-spring chains are mostly run by domestic operators such as Oedo Onsen Monogatari Hotels & Resorts and Hoshino Resorts. This marks a rare foray into the field by a non-Japanese company.