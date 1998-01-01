Japan's reopening poised to deliver vital GDP boost
Starting Oct. 11, Japan will open its doors to individual tourists and resume visa-free entry for short-term travelers, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday in New York. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 90% of visitors to Japan came for tourism -- and of these, independent travelers accounted for 80%.
Japan welcomed 169,800 visitors this August in data released Wednesday by the Japan National Tourism Organization, down 93% from the same month in 2019. The U.S. and Europe eased entry restrictions earlier, with the recovery in tourism demand spreading globally.
There were nearly 250 million international tourist arrivals worldwide in the first five months of 2022, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization -- roughly tripling from a year earlier. Arrivals recovered to nearly half of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
International tourist arrivals in Europe could reach 65% to 80% of 2019 levels in 2022, according to the UNWTO forecast. In the Americas, the figure could reach 63% to 76%.
Thanks to the looser restrictions, Japan could draw approximately 15.3 million international travelers in 2023, or 48% of 2019, according to an estimate by Rino Onodera, an economist at the Mizuho Research Institute. This change is expected to lift gross domestic product by 0.74% in 2023 from annualized GDP for the April-June quarter, before the easing. ...continue reading
Nikkei - Sep 25
Japan's decision to loosen border controls is expected to buoy an economy facing headwinds, as inbound tourism recovers with the aid of a weak yen.
New Straits Times - Sep 25
Japan's armies of "salarymen" were famous for spending endless hours at the office. Now, one tech giant is trying to make the experience more cuddly by allowing in pets.
Nikkei - Sep 24
Toyota Motor on Friday announced that it would stop producing automobiles in Russia, citing difficulties supplying key materials and parts in the country amid the war in Ukraine.
Nikkei - Sep 23
Japan's first direct yen-buying intervention in 24 years sent the currency rebounding Thursday from its slump beyond 145 to the dollar, but many market watchers are questioning whether even this last resort will have a real impact on its trajectory.
NHK - Sep 22
The Bank of Japan says it is sticking to its massive easy-monetary stance, even as other central banks are raising interest rates.
Japan Today - Sep 22
American fashion brand Forever 21 opened its first store in Japan in 2009, and its mix of stylish designs and affordable prices quickly won it a large number of fans.
Nikkei - Sep 22
With only a handful of special editions left in dealer showrooms, the Acura NSX from Honda Motor seems ready to drive off into the sunset. But we might not have seen the last of the iconic sports car.
channelnewsasia.com - Sep 22
Eneos Holdings said in a statement released on Wednesday that it asked ex-chairman Osamu Sugimori to step down after allegations of harassment came to light.
Reuters - Sep 22
A Japanese consortium chosen in the first round of bids to restructure Toshiba Corp has decided to explore other options, Kyodo news reported on Wednesday.
NHK - Sep 21
Apple said on Tuesday it will raise prices of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from next month in all of the eurozone and some countries in Asia and South America.
NHK - Sep 21
Japan's land ministry says the average price of residential land in the country has risen for the first time in 31 years.
Kyodo - Sep 21
SoftBank Corp. said Tuesday it has launched a subscription service that lets customers drive a used car at a fixed monthly rate, as it tries to diversify its business portfolio amid a slow growth in the flagship mobile phone business.
weforum.org - Sep 21
The Japanese government is preparing to introduce a system for companies to pay salaries digitally – without going through bank accounts – by spring 2023.
videogameschronicle.com - Sep 20
The official attendance figures for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show have been announced, revealing the turnout to be around half of what the event was getting before the COVID-19 pandemic.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
今年3月頃から外国為替市場で急激な円安・ドル高が進行し、9月には1ドル＝145円に接近。これは1998年以来24年ぶりの円安水準となる。わずか半年でなぜここまで円安が進行したのだろうか。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 20
