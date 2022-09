Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament

TOKYO, Sep 26 ( NHK ) - Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.

Entering the final day on Sunday, Tamawashi was leading with two losses. The rank-and-filer faced Takayasu.

Tamawashi beat Takayasu with a frontal push-out to clinch his second title.

Tamawashi also defeated Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji and all three second-ranked Ozeki wrestlers.