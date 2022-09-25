Rank-and-filer Tamawashi wins autumn sumo tournament
TOKYO, Sep 26 (NHK) - Mongolian-born Tamawashi has won the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament.
Entering the final day on Sunday, Tamawashi was leading with two losses. The rank-and-filer faced Takayasu.
Tamawashi beat Takayasu with a frontal push-out to clinch his second title.
Tamawashi also defeated Yokozuna Grand Champion Terunofuji and all three second-ranked Ozeki wrestlers.
Ohtani Shohei marks 14th win, 200th strikeout
NHK - Sep 25
In Major League Baseball, Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels earned his 14th win and 200th strikeout. The Angels defeated the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Friday in the Twin Cities.
Osaka pulls out of Japan Open with stomach pain
sportstar - Sep 22
Naomi Osaka’s woes deepened when the struggling former world number one pulled out of Japan Open in Tokyo complaining of abdominal pain on Thursday.
"Shiko" The sumo exercise you need to try
Sumostew - Sep 20
Shiko is a basic sumo exercise but what makes this exercise so special? Shiko has a lot of benefits even if you aren't training to become a sumo wrestler. This exercise is great for mobility, pain management, and reduces stress that's been around for centuries!
Golf: 19-year-old Haruka Kawasaki becomes youngest winner of Japanese major
Kyodo - Sep 12
Nineteen-year-old Haruka Kawasaki stormed to a three-shot victory at the JLPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup with an 8-under 64 on Sunday, becoming the youngest winner of the major golf tournament.
Japan national rugby team steps up training one year before World Cup
NHK - Sep 09
Thursday marks one year before the Rugby World Cup opens in France. Japan's national team is aiming to bolster its strength with a new goal and a new theme.
Sumo: Former yokozuna Hakuho to hold retirement ceremony in January
Kyodo - Sep 06
Former yokozuna Hakuho will hold his official retirement ceremony on Jan. 28 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, the winner of a record 45 grand sumo tournaments announced Monday in an online press conference.
A closer look at iconic Japanese circuit, the Fuji International Speedway
Asian Le Mans Series - Sep 06
The 富士スピードウェイ Fuji International Speedway is a circuit that has featured on the Asian Le Mans Series calendar in past seasons and we have some great memories from this iconic Japanese track!
Friends to Foes: The Surprising Origin and Evolution of Karate
ancient-origins.net - Sep 05
Karate’s origins date back to 14th century Okinawa. It began life as a martial art called te, practiced by the Pechin class (middle-class scholars) of Ryukyuans (natives of the Ryukyu Islands, including Okinawa).
Ohtani pitches 400th strikeout, matching another of Babe Ruth's records
NHK - Sep 05
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Ohtani Shohei has again matched a feat of legendary Major League baseball player Babe Ruth, by getting 400 strikeouts as a pitcher.
Japan's first female World Cup referee primed for action
Reuters - Sep 02
Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita, one of a trio set to make history this autumn in Qatar as the first women referees to officiate at a men's #FIFAWorldCup, feels both pressure and excitement at the prospect of being a pioneer.
PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events
si.com - Sep 02
The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.
End to hour-long waiting lines: Uber Japan announces plan for online delivery during matches
WION - Aug 31
In what most would call an end to hour-long waiting lines, Uber Japan has announced plan for online delivery during matches. You can now order snacks while sitting on your seats.
Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed
NHK - Aug 30
Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sumo: July champ Ichinojo rejoins elite in new rankings
Kyodo - Aug 29
First-time champion Ichinojo was rewarded for his July triumph Monday by earning re-promotion to komusubi in the Japan Sumo Association's ranking published ahead of the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament from Sept. 11 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan.
Ichiro inducted into Mariners Hall of Fame
NHK - Aug 29
Japanese former Major League Baseball star, Suzuki Ichiro has been inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame.
