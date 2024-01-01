News On Japan
Uber Japan Launches Ride-Hailing Service for Teens

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - Uber's Japanese subsidiary announced on December 11th the launch of 'Uber Teens,' a ride-hailing service designed for teenagers aged 13 to 17.

The service will be available in 30 cities across 11 prefectures nationwide. If parents hold an Uber account, their children can use the service independently.

The company has enhanced safety features for underage users, enabling parents to track the real-time location of the vehicle their child is riding in. Additionally, driver information is accessible for added transparency. The service also includes a feature where in-car conversations and sounds are automatically recorded via the app, further ensuring the safety of young passengers.

