Japan's New Cannabis Law Takes Effect

TOKYO, Dec 12 (News On Japan) - Concern about the growing use of cannabis in Japan, particularly among young people, has prompted new legislation banning the use of cannabis, starting from December 12th.

Under the Cannabis Control Law, possession and transfer of cannabis were already prohibited, but usage itself had remained unregulated, which critics argued lowered the barrier to misuse.

The amended Cannabis Control Law, which introduces a 'usage offense' with penalties of up to seven years imprisonment for illegal use, takes effect today.

In 2023, a record 6,703 individuals were arrested for cannabis-related offenses such as possession, with 70% of them aged in their teens to twenties, highlighting the severity of cannabis misuse among young people.

The revised law also permits the use of medicines derived from cannabis, which had previously been prohibited.

