News On Japan
Travel

Tokyo Retains Third Place in Global City Rankings

TOKYO, Dec 11 (News On Japan) - This year’s Global Power City Index was released, revealing that Tokyo has maintained its position as the third-ranked city worldwide for nine consecutive years. Factors such as the increase in foreign visitors to Japan contributed to narrowing the gap between Tokyo and second-ranked New York.

The Global Power City Index, launched in 2008 by the think tank of real estate giant Mori Building, evaluates 48 major cities around the world annually. The rankings are based on six categories, including economy, accessibility, livability, and cultural appeal, measured across 70 indicators.

London retained the top spot for the 13th consecutive year, followed by New York, Tokyo, Paris, and Singapore.

This year, Tokyo and Paris saw notable gains in the "Cultural Interaction" category, driven by a significant increase in foreign visitors, which resulted in a substantial rise in their overall scores.

However, Tokyo’s score in the "Economy" category dropped to 10th place, due in part to the yen’s depreciation, which negatively impacted the evaluation of GDP, as well as low wage levels.

Looking ahead, experts predict that the yen’s continued depreciation could further reduce GDP evaluations in future rankings. To enhance its standing in economic evaluations, Tokyo must address challenges such as improving business conditions and indicators related to highly skilled talent.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tokyo Retains Third Place in Global City Rankings

This year’s Global Power City Index was released, revealing that Tokyo has maintained its position as the third-ranked city worldwide for nine consecutive years. Factors such as the increase in foreign visitors to Japan contributed to narrowing the gap between Tokyo and second-ranked New York.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nihon Hidankyo accepts honors

A Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors has received one of the world's highest honors. Nihon Hidankyo accepted this year's Nobel Peace Prize in Norway. It comes as tensions rise around the world -- raising fears over the use of nuclear weapons. (NHK)

Japan Tops OECD Survey for Problem-Solving Skills

Japan's problem-solving skills have been ranked the best in the world according to an international survey assessing skills needed in daily life.

Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

Saturn Occultation Seen for First Time in 22 Years

The rare celestial event known as Saturn occultation, where Saturn hides behind the Moon, was visible Sunday night for the first time in 22 and a half years under conditions minimally affected by sunlight or moonlight.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Autumn Colors at Nagasaki's Tenyuji Temple

For the second year in a row, drone footage was used to capture breathtaking views of Tenyuji Temple, located in Isahaya City, Nagasaki.

Staying at RYOKAN & Using ONSEN On Your Japan Trip! | Traditional Inn Guide

No trip to Japan is complete without staying at a Traditional Inn! Ryokans are more than just hotels, they are an escape the wonderful relaxing past of Japan and offer you a taste of the local cuisine and hospitality, but staying at a Ryokan quite different from the regular family or business hotels in Japan, so this is what you need to know to complete your own EPIC journey across Japan! (Inaka Adventure)

'Diamond Fuji' Lights Up Lake Yamanaka

Lake Yamanaka in Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foot of Mount Fuji, is drawing numerous photographers and tourists eager to witness the miraculous sight of 'Diamond Fuji.'

Stunning Fall Foliage Captured at Tofukuji Temple

Tofukuji Temple’s most iconic view can be enjoyed from Tsutenkyo Bridge. From there, visitors feel as though they are floating above a sea of colorful autumn leaves—a truly breathtaking sight.

New Trends in Hospitality: Blending Nature, Architecture, and High Value

Domestic travel spending by Japanese residents reached a record high from January to September this year. Additionally, spending by foreign visitors in Japan has already surpassed last year's total, setting a new record. In this environment, accommodation facilities across the country are adopting strategies to enhance their earning power by offering high-value services.

Himeji Castle Entry Fees for Non-Residents to Double or Triple

The city of Himeji has proposed a revision to the entry fees for the World Heritage Site Himeji Castle in Hyogo Prefecture, increasing the current rate of 1,000 yen to two or three times the amount for non-residents.

Ginza Christmas Window Displays Walking Tour

Step into the heart of Ginza this December and experience the enchanting Christmas window displays that light up Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. Each high-end store presents its own unique holiday theme, creating a one-of-a-kind visual feast. (Video Street View Japan)

Shibuya Halts Countdown Festivities for Fifth Year

Shibuya Ward in Tokyo has announced that the Hachiko statue in front of Shibuya Station will be cordoned off on New Year’s Eve following the cancellation of the countdown event in the area.