Hidden Gems in Japan To Check Out Now
From secluded hot springs and mountain hikes to charming small towns and traditional handicrafts, there are endless opportunities to discover something new and unique.
Even for those who have lived in Japan for many years, there are always new places to explore, like gamers on https://www.playamo.com/ja — there’s always something to check out. And with Japan's expansive train network, it's easy to get around and see everything that this beautiful country has to offer.
So if you're looking for an adventure, or just want to find some hidden treasures, Japan is the perfect place to start your search.
1. Goto Islands
Goto Islands are a gorgeous group of islands located in southwestern Japan. The islands are famous for their beautiful scenery, clear waters, and lovely beaches. Visitors can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, snorkeling, fishing, and hiking. There are also several historical and cultural sites on the islands that are definitely worth exploring.
2. Akiyoshido Cave
Akiyoshido Cave, otherwise known as the Akiyoshidou, is a gorgeous limestone cave located in the Akiyoshidai karst plateau of Yamaguchi, Japan. It is one of the largest and deepest caves in the country, with a total length of over 8 kilometers. The cave itself is a masterpiece of nature, with an intricate network of passages and chambers. The walls and ceiling are adorned with stalactites and stalagmites, and the air is filled with the sounds of dripping water. The cave is also home to a variety of animals, including bats, spiders, and snakes.
3. Himeji Castle
Himeji Castle is a real-life fairy tale come true. It's a beautiful white castle that origins from the feudal era of Japan, surrounded by a stunning green moat. Himeji Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and definitely one of the most gorgeous castles you will ever see in your life.
4. Matsumoto Castle
Matsumoto Castle is arguably one of the most beautiful castles in Japan. Constructed in the traditional style of Japanese castles, it is a stunning example of architecture and engineering. The castle is located in the city of Matsumoto, in the Nagano Prefecture, and is a popular tourist destination. The castle grounds are beautiful, and the castle itself is an impressive sight. The castle is well-preserved and is a registered national treasure.
5. Nikkō National Park
Nikkō National Park is one of the most gorgeous places in all of Japan. The park is home to some of the country's most stunning scenery, including mountains, hot springs, waterfalls, and forests. Visitors to Nikkō National Park can enjoy hiking, camping, hot springs, and other outdoor activities. The park is also home to a number of important historical and cultural sites, including the Nikkō Tōshō-gū, a shrine that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Whether you're looking for natural beauty, historical significance, or just a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors, Nikkō National Park is sure to please.
6. Shirakawago
Shirakawago is a small village located in the Gifu Prefecture of Japan. The village is most famous for its traditional farmhouses, which were built using a unique construction method known as gassho-zukuri. This method involves creating a thatched roof by connecting wooden beams at an angle, resulting in a sloping design that is said to resemble the hands of prayer.
The farmhouses of Shirakawago are some of the most beautiful and well-preserved buildings in all of Japan. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and have been featured in numerous films and television shows. Visitors to the village can explore the houses, which are open to the public, and learn about the history and culture of the area. The peaceful and scenic setting of Shirakawago makes it a popular tourist destination. In addition to the farmhouses, the village is also home to several temples and shrines. Visitors can take part in traditional activities such as tea ceremonies, and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
NHK - Sep 23
Workers at Tokyo's Haneda Airport are busy closing off hundreds of luggage lockers to prevent explosives from being planted, ahead of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's state funeral on Tuesday.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
NHK - Sep 20
Power outages and disruptions to cell phone services continue across the nation in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol.
with me JAPAN - Sep 20
I went to Micro Tea Cup Cafe in Akihabara the other day. It was my first time to visit a dog cafe and I had so much fun with the cute dogs
NHK - Sep 19
Severe Tropical Storm Nanmadol is disrupting Shinkansen bullet train services.
Solo Travel Japan - Sep 18
I'm going to take the longest distance limited express in Japan from Hakata (Fukuoka) to Miyazaki-kuko and try the only private compartment. It will take 5 hrs 49 min.
NHK - Sep 16
A railway operator on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu has unveiled a new sightseeing train.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Japan will drop a ban on individual tourist visits and remove a cap on daily arrivals, Nikkei has learned, moving closer to pre-pandemic rules as the country looks to ride a global travel rebound.