Hidden Gems in Japan To Check Out Now

One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.

From secluded hot springs and mountain hikes to charming small towns and traditional handicrafts, there are endless opportunities to discover something new and unique.

Even for those who have lived in Japan for many years, there are always new places to explore. And with Japan's expansive train network, it's easy to get around and see everything that this beautiful country has to offer.

So if you're looking for an adventure, or just want to find some hidden treasures, Japan is the perfect place to start your search.

1. Goto Islands

Goto Islands are a gorgeous group of islands located in southwestern Japan. The islands are famous for their beautiful scenery, clear waters, and lovely beaches. Visitors can enjoy plenty of activities such as swimming, snorkeling, fishing, and hiking. There are also several historical and cultural sites on the islands that are definitely worth exploring.

2. Akiyoshido Cave

Akiyoshido Cave, otherwise known as the Akiyoshidou, is a gorgeous limestone cave located in the Akiyoshidai karst plateau of Yamaguchi, Japan. It is one of the largest and deepest caves in the country, with a total length of over 8 kilometers. The cave itself is a masterpiece of nature, with an intricate network of passages and chambers. The walls and ceiling are adorned with stalactites and stalagmites, and the air is filled with the sounds of dripping water. The cave is also home to a variety of animals, including bats, spiders, and snakes.

3. Himeji Castle

Himeji Castle is a real-life fairy tale come true. It's a beautiful white castle that origins from the feudal era of Japan, surrounded by a stunning green moat. Himeji Castle is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and definitely one of the most gorgeous castles you will ever see in your life.

4. Matsumoto Castle

Matsumoto Castle is arguably one of the most beautiful castles in Japan. Constructed in the traditional style of Japanese castles, it is a stunning example of architecture and engineering. The castle is located in the city of Matsumoto, in the Nagano Prefecture, and is a popular tourist destination. The castle grounds are beautiful, and the castle itself is an impressive sight. The castle is well-preserved and is a registered national treasure.

5. Nikkō National Park

Nikkō National Park is one of the most gorgeous places in all of Japan. The park is home to some of the country's most stunning scenery, including mountains, hot springs, waterfalls, and forests. Visitors to Nikkō National Park can enjoy hiking, camping, hot springs, and other outdoor activities. The park is also home to a number of important historical and cultural sites, including the Nikkō Tōshō-gū, a shrine that is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Whether you're looking for natural beauty, historical significance, or just a place to relax and enjoy the outdoors, Nikkō National Park is sure to please.

6. Shirakawago

Shirakawago is a small village located in the Gifu Prefecture of Japan. The village is most famous for its traditional farmhouses, which were built using a unique construction method known as gassho-zukuri. This method involves creating a thatched roof by connecting wooden beams at an angle, resulting in a sloping design that is said to resemble the hands of prayer.

The farmhouses of Shirakawago are some of the most beautiful and well-preserved buildings in all of Japan. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and have been featured in numerous films and television shows. Visitors to the village can explore the houses, which are open to the public, and learn about the history and culture of the area. The peaceful and scenic setting of Shirakawago makes it a popular tourist destination. In addition to the farmhouses, the village is also home to several temples and shrines. Visitors can take part in traditional activities such as tea ceremonies, and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.