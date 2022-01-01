GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Hotels, resorts and ryokan in key cities including Tokyo and Okinawa are among the types of properties being evaluated, head of global investment and portfolio strategy Goh Chin Kiong said in an interview.
The fund’s recent deal to buy properties from Japanese railway and hotel conglomerate Seibu Holdings hit the low single-digit billions of dollars and GIC is “happy to do more of those sizes”, Goh said. Apart from hospitality, it is also interested in real estate such as residential and logistics projects, he added.
Japan’s property market has become a global target for large investors as the government prepares to scrap most of its remaining pandemic travel restrictions on Oct 11. That’s despite the risk that investors could get caught out if the yen continues to decline against the US dollar. ...continue reading
NHK - Oct 01
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
Business Times - Sep 30
Nikkei - Sep 30
Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements, which seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, will be "difficult" to meet.
Reuters - Sep 30
Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
newsonjapan.com - Sep 30
Japan Today - Sep 29
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Nikkei - Sep 29
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
AsiaNews - Sep 29
Beer sales typically decrease after the long, hot summer has ended, but they are continuing to rise in September as impending price hikes have consumers bucking that trend as they squirrel away their favorite brews.
NHK - Sep 29
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
Nikkei - Sep 29
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
News On Japan - Sep 28
Yoshinoya, a major beef bowl chain, has announced that it will raise the prices of its main products such as "beef bowl" and "pork bowl" from the 1st of next month.
Nikkei - Sep 28
From birth control to increased access to doctors, more Japanese companies are including so-called femtech services in their benefits package to address health concerns unique to their female workers.
asianinvestor.net - Sep 28
Japan's depreciating yen made the reopening of the country's borders inevitable. While the move will allow dealmaking to be smoother, new overseas investments will be a costly affair for Japanese asset owners.
cryptonews.com - Sep 28
Major crypto exchange Binance is seeking a license to operate in Japan, four years after leaving the country, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Nikkei - Sep 27
McDonald's Holdings (Japan) will raise menu prices for the second time this year, the fast-food chain said Monday, seeking to offset higher ingredient costs caused by a weak yen.