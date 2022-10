Automation technology to boost Japan’s logistics industry

The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.

The "Tsubakimoto Chain" is an industrial chain that supports Japanese manufacturing. The know-how of generating power, cultivated in its long history, contributes to the technology of full automation. The industrial arm-type robot uses image processing and AI technology to identify uneven packages and efficiently pick them up. The fusion of the spirit of manufacturing and the latest technology of AI will evolve logistics technology. ... continue reading