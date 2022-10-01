Japan’s AirDo and Solaseed Air complete merger
エア・ドゥとソラシドエアが経営統合 共同持ち株会社設立
TOKYO, Oct 04 (smartaviation-apac.com) - Japanese carriers AirDo and Solaseed Air merged their operations on Monday to cut costs and create a stronger business in the face of greater business uncertainty.
The two carriers in a joint statement say the merger took effect today and that each will retain their respective brands but come under a new holding company - RegionalPlus Wings.
They say the merger will reduce costs through joint maintenance and procurement of aircraft.
AirDo has around 93 employees, serves 10 routes and operates eight Boeing 737-700s and four Boeing 767-300s.
Solaseed Air has around 930 employees, serves 14 routes and operates 14 Boeing 737-800s. ...continue reading
Oct 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 北海道を地盤とする航空会社のエア・ドゥと九州や沖縄を中心に運航するソラシドエアが経営統合し、記念式典を開きました。 ...continue reading
McDonald's switches to paper straws, wooden utensils across Japan
Nikkei - Oct 04
McDonald's Japan will adopt paper straws and wooden utensils at all locations starting on Friday, a move that the fast-food chain expects will eliminate 900 tonnes of plastic waste a year, Nikkei has learned.
Japan’s AirDo and Solaseed Air complete merger
Japanese carriers AirDo and Solaseed Air merged their operations on Monday to cut costs and create a stronger business in the face of greater business uncertainty.
Why I had to leave Japan to launch my gaming company
Regulators and tax rules are fueling a new brain drain
Japan's business mood worsens in third quarter, Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey shows
Japanese manufacturers' business mood worsened in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed on Monday, bolstering views that the weakening yen and its inflationary impact on business costs undermined a fragile economic recovery.
Automation technology to boost Japan’s logistics industry
The logistics industry is paying attention to technology that automates work. Automation technology can bring efficiency and solve challenges that Japanese industries face.
Budget sushi mogul arrested for allegedly stealing trade secrets
Tokyo police have arrested the president of the operator of one of Japan's largest sushi chains on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining confidential information on a rival company.
GIC seeks Japan property deals as yen falls and tourists return
Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC is on the hunt for property deals and corporate partners across Japan as the falling yen and border reopening trigger a rush of tourists and deals.
Toyota president: California zero-emission requirements hard to meet
Toyota Motor President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero-emission requirements, which seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, will be "difficult" to meet.
Japan's Daikin says it will assemble air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews Africa expansion
Daikin Industries will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as the Japanese company renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the company's India business said on Thursday.
現在仮想通貨を取引するべき投資家
2022年に入ってから仮想通貨市場は低迷が続き、仮想通貨関連メディアでは「仮想通貨冬の時代」と言われることが増えた。
How to Play at Online Casinos for Real Money
Playing at online casinos for real money is only simple at first glance.
Japan, China mark 50 years since normalization of ties amid tensions
Japanese and Chinese leaders exchanged messages to mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties on Thursday, with little mood for a grand celebration as tensions remain over a territorial row and a deepening rift between Beijing and Western nations over Taiwan.
Analog Japan sinks to record low in global digital ranking
Japan has hit a new bottom in terms of global digital competitiveness, according to an annual ranking released Wednesday, underscoring the country's difficulty in modernizing public- and private-sector systems.
Japan’s beer drinkers squirrel away suds in anticipation of price hikes
Beer sales typically decrease after the long, hot summer has ended, but they are continuing to rise in September as impending price hikes have consumers bucking that trend as they squirrel away their favorite brews.
NTT Docomo to invest $415 mil. in metaverse business
Major Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo says it will spend 60 billion yen, or about 415 million dollars to fully enter the metaverse market.
EV charging stations in Japan get boost from top travel agency JTB
As Japan guardedly emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, top Japanese travel agency JTB plans to build a nationwide network of 5,000 electric-vehicle charging points to try to ride a new trend in domestic tourism, Nikkei has learned.
