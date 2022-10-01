Japan’s AirDo and Solaseed Air complete merger

The two carriers in a joint statement say the merger took effect today and that each will retain their respective brands but come under a new holding company - RegionalPlus Wings.

They say the merger will reduce costs through joint maintenance and procurement of aircraft.

AirDo has around 93 employees, serves 10 routes and operates eight Boeing 737-700s and four Boeing 767-300s.

Solaseed Air has around 930 employees, serves 14 routes and operates 14 Boeing 737-800s.