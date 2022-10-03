ANA to test sharkskin-like film on planes to reduce fuel consumption
ANAお馴染みの青が「緑」に “環境配慮仕様”機を公開
TOKYO, Oct 04 (NHK) - All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
The major Japanese carrier says it plans to start an international flight using aircraft with several pieces of such film attached in two places that are about 40-centimeters square. The first plane will depart on Wednesday from Tokyo's Haneda Airport bound for San Francisco.
The film's surface has grooves measuring about one-hundredth of a millimeter that reduce the area of contact with air, resulting in less drag.
The company says such film has already been used in Germany.
ANA estimates that if such film is attached to 80 percent of the surfaces of all its aircraft, the project will save 124,000 liters of fuel a year -- enough to fill about 2,600 swimming pools of 25-meter length. ...continue reading
Oct 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 全日空は、持続可能な社会の実現を目指すことをテーマに尾翼をイメージカラーの青から緑に塗り替えた機体を公開しました。 ...continue reading
ANA to test sharkskin-like film on planes to reduce fuel consumption
NHK - Oct 04
All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
NHK - Oct 04
All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Secret Tokyo bars and restaurants no one knows about
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 03
Japan Travel Guide for Things to Do in Tokyo - Tour of Tokyo hidden gems for Tokyo Restaurants and Bars not many people know about.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 03
Japan Travel Guide for Things to Do in Tokyo - Tour of Tokyo hidden gems for Tokyo Restaurants and Bars not many people know about.
Travel alone on a luxury sightseeing express train (Kyoto→Osaka) | Aoniyoshi
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
Mt Fuji's 1st snow earlier than usual
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
Japan's businesses brace for long-awaited return of tourists
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
What Are People Wearing in Tokyo, Japan?
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Japan details October's full tourism reopening
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
Hidden Gems in Japan To Check Out Now
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 26
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Sep 25
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
SOLO TRAVEL IN JAPAN ~ Tokyo to Sado Island, Niigata
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
Sharmeleon - Sep 25
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
Shiretoko: Where Diverse Nature and Wildlife Live in Harmony | World Natural Heritage in Japan
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
JapanTravel - Sep 23
The Shiretoko Peninsula, located off Hokkaido’s northeastern coast, is regarded as one of Japan’s most beautiful nature parks and features an unspoilt landscape of forests, cliffs, wetlands, lakes, and mountains teeming with wildlife.
Premium Green Seats on Saphir Odoriko with a spectacular view of Japan's natural beauty
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
ITSUKA JAPAN - Sep 23
"Saphir" is a French word meaning "sapphire". It was named after the image of Izu's sea and sky shining blue like sapphire, the gemstone, in the hope that guests will enjoy an elegant trip.
Hyatt Hotels to open Japan hot spring inns to soak up inbound demand
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
Nikkei - Sep 22
Hyatt Hotels will open traditional hot-springs resorts in Japan, betting on demand from the influx of tourists from abroad after the relaxing of pandemic-triggered border restrictions.
Tokyo encouraging residents to visit public baths
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
NHK - Sep 22
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is encouraging residents to visit public bathhouses by offering them free coupons.
Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks: media
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
businesstimes.com.sg - Sep 21
Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday (Sep 21).
Travel Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7