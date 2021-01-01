Japanese emperor Naruhito to take MRI test in November
天皇陛下 MRIで前立腺検査へ…検診で“やや懸念される傾向”
TOKYO, Oct 04 (AFP) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.
The one-day medical procedure is expected to take place in early November, a spokeswoman at the Imperial Household Agency said.
The agency declined to elaborate further, but local media said the royal's blood test results had prompted medics to schedule further checks. ...continue reading
Oct 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 宮内庁は3日、天皇陛下について、血液検査の結果、前立腺に「やや懸念される傾向がある」と発表しました。疾患がないか調べるため、陛下は、来月上旬、日帰りでMRI検査を受けられるということです。 ...continue reading
Are Japanese not workaholics!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Oct 04
Japanese employees are famous for working long hours but labor productivity is very low when it comes to work efficiency.
Man arrested over fire that killed 2 people in apartment building for homeless people
Japan Today - Oct 03
Police in Kita-Hiroshima, Hokkaido, have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of murder after the two-floor apartment building for homeless people, in which he lived, was set on fire, killing two people.
Antonio Inoki, pro wrestling star turned politician dies
DW News - Oct 01
Antonio Inoki, a Japanese professional wrestling star turned politician, died on Saturday, aged 79, according to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a company he founded.
Japan court rejects long-stay visa for gay U.S. man married to Japanese
Kyodo - Sep 30
A Japanese court on Friday upheld the denial of a long-term residence visa to an American man who married his same-sex Japanese partner in the United States.
Arrested group had 20,000 orders for forged residence cards
NHK - Sep 30
Japanese police have arrested five Chinese and one Japanese on suspicion of forging hundreds of residence cards to be issued to foreign residents in Japan.
Male rapper arrested for threatening woman on social media
Japan Today - Sep 29
Police in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 23-year-old rapper on suspicion of threatening a female acquaintance on a social networking site.
Two women murdered in Okayama house, missing car found in Hiroshima
News On Japan - Sep 28
A car missing from the scene of the murder of 2 women in a house in Ibara City, Okayama Prefecture, has been found in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture.
Two plead guilty over death of 5-year-old boy left on bus
Japan Today - Sep 27
The former head of a nursery school and an employee of the school went on trial on Monday over the death of a 5-year-old boy left on a bus for hours in the summer of 2021.
Search continues for girl, 7, missing for 4 days in eastern Japan
Kyodo - Sep 27
Police on Monday continued searching for a 7-year-old girl who went missing after she left her home in an eastern Japan city to go to a nearby park four days ago.
Japan’s Raincoat Man arrested for stealing 360 women’s raincoats, 'As exciting as lingerie'
soranews24.com - Sep 27
Officers from the Osaka Prefectural Police’s Abeno Precinct have placed Yoshio Yoda, a 51-year-old newspaper deliveryman, under arrest for a series of thefts of women’s raincoats.
Ex-KAT-TUN singer Tanaka goes on trial for drug possession
Japan Today - Sep 23
A former member of KAT-TUN, an all-male idol group, went on trial in Chiba Prefecture on Thursday, charged with violating the Stimulants Control Law.
Friend of mother who starved son to death sentenced to 15 years
Kyodo - Sep 22
A 49-year-old woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday after a Japanese court found that she had manipulated her friend to starve her 5-year-old son to death.
64-year-old man arrested over murder of wife in car crash
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-old wife after he drove a car with her in it off a mountain road in an attempt to kill himself along with her.
14-year-old boy arrested for robbing convenience store after threatening manager with metal bat
Japan Today - Sep 22
Police in Akishima, Tokyo, have arrested a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of robbing a convenience store.
Tokyo police arrest 4 Vietnamese over drug-related death of woman
NHK - Sep 22
Police in Tokyo have arrested four Vietnamese for failing to assist a fellow Vietnamese woman who died after taking illegal drugs.
