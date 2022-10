Japanese emperor Naruhito to take MRI test in November

TOKYO, Oct 04 ( AFP ) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito, 62, will have an MRI scan of his prostate after doctors detected "somewhat concerning indications" in health exams, the palace said on Monday.

The one-day medical procedure is expected to take place in early November, a spokeswoman at the Imperial Household Agency said.

The agency declined to elaborate further, but local media said the royal's blood test results had prompted medics to schedule further checks.