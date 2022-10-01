iPhone 14 cheapest in Japan among 37 countries: survey

Tokyo-based research firm MM Research Institute Ltd. surveyed Apple's online stores around the world and compared prices, including tax, in yen terms based on exchange rates as of Sept. 12.

The 128-gigabyte model was sold at 119,800 yen ($830) in Japan, the lowest price in the surveyed areas including the United States, and a number of European and Asian countries. A weaker yen, however, means it is about 20,000 yen more than the iPhone 13 when it went on sale in the country a year ago. ...continue reading