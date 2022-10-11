ANA flight bookings quintuple after Japan announces reopening
TOKYO, Oct 08 (Nikkei) - Reservations for international flights to Japan in December and January have increased fivefold ahead of next week's resumption of visa-free travel, All Nippon Airways said Friday.
Travel demand has surged after the Sept. 22 announcement by the government, which will also ended Japan's cap on daily arrivals and a requirement for chaperoned tours. The eased rules take effect Tuesday.
A weak yen has stoked interest in travel to Japan in Hong Kong, Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, according to ANA.
The Japanese carrier said it received five times as many reservations per day for December and January flights from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 than it did from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11. ...continue reading
How to enter Japan | Required documents and fast-track entry
In this quick video we will explain how to enter Japan after its reopening to international tourism on October 11, 2022. From the documents required to the fast-track entry process as well as information on masks, we hope this will help your trip be as smooth as possible.
Yayoi Kusama pumpkin sculpture returns to Naoshima Island
A pumpkin art piece by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama that was destroyed by a typhoon in August 2021 is back on display on Naoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture.
Japan's largest airport hotel complex to open at Haneda in December
Sumitomo Realty and Development Co said Thursday that it will open part of a 1,717-room hotel complex directly connected to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the largest of its kind in Japan, on Dec 21.
Yuji Tanabe completes capsule toy shop in Japan with mirror optical illusion
Located on the Onari shopping street in Kamakura, Japan, the ‘Onari Capsule’ by Yuji Tanabe Architects was once an optics shop but has now transformed into a fun capsule toy store.
ANA to test sharkskin-like film on planes to reduce fuel consumption
All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Secret Tokyo bars and restaurants no one knows about
Japan Travel Guide for Things to Do in Tokyo - Tour of Tokyo hidden gems for Tokyo Restaurants and Bars not many people know about.
Travel alone on a luxury sightseeing express train (Kyoto→Osaka) | Aoniyoshi
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
Mt Fuji's 1st snow earlier than usual
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
Japan's businesses brace for long-awaited return of tourists
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
Follow in the footsteps of samurai on Japan’s oldest trail
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
What Are People Wearing in Tokyo, Japan?
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Japan details October's full tourism reopening
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.
Hidden Gems in Japan To Check Out Now
One of the things that makes Japan so special is the number of hidden gems that are scattered throughout the country.
Okinawa Travel with my Japanese In-Laws maybe NOT a Good Idea
When we started planning our trip a few months earlier, the Japanese government was actually encouraging domestic travel, even running campaigns with discounted travel up 50 percent in some cases.
SOLO TRAVEL IN JAPAN ~ Tokyo to Sado Island, Niigata
Spending the night in Tokyo, and then off on a ferry adventure to Sado Island for the first time
