ANA flight bookings quintuple after Japan announces reopening

Travel demand has surged after the Sept. 22 announcement by the government, which will also ended Japan's cap on daily arrivals and a requirement for chaperoned tours. The eased rules take effect Tuesday.

A weak yen has stoked interest in travel to Japan in Hong Kong, Singapore and elsewhere in Asia, according to ANA.

The Japanese carrier said it received five times as many reservations per day for December and January flights from Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 than it did from Sept. 5 to Sept. 11. ...continue reading