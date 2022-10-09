The best places to visit in Japan before swarms of tourists arrive
No list of Japan’s travel spots would be complete without mention of Japan’s ancient capital and home to centuries-old temples and shrines, art and exquisite cuisine.
A beloved tourist destination for Japanese and overseas visitors alike, the city of 1.5 million has had a love-hate relationship with its popularity, as its narrow streets and limited public transportation were under strain from heavy tourist traffic pre-Covid. And even if it does get crowded, there are enough off-the-beaten track options to explore, such as the National Museum of Modern Art.
A recent visit to the 1,200-year-old Kiyomizudera Temple overlooking the city saw only a handful of visitors, on a weekday. There’s new stuff too; Mario fans can visit the former Nintendo Co. headquarters that’s been transformed to a hotel that’s just opened this year complete with a library, bar and spa. ...continue reading
Japan Today - Oct 09
Taxi fares in Tokyo will rise for the first time in 15 years from the middle of October. The increased fares will be implemented in all 23 wards of Tokyo, as well as Musashino and Mitaka cities.
businessmirror - Oct 09
After almost three years of Covid-induced border closures, Japan is finally opening up to vaccinated tourists from most countries, with no need for quarantine, PCR tests or visas. And with the yen making hotels, restaurants and shopping more affordable, demand is sure to be high.
Nikkei - Oct 09
One step out of Shin-Okubo station and you will find yourself in Koreatown, a bustling Tokyo district exploding with energy.
Nikkei - Oct 08
Reservations for international flights to Japan in December and January have increased fivefold ahead of next week's resumption of visa-free travel, All Nippon Airways said Friday.
japan-guide.com - Oct 07
In this quick video we will explain how to enter Japan after its reopening to international tourism on October 11, 2022. From the documents required to the fast-track entry process as well as information on masks, we hope this will help your trip be as smooth as possible.
KSB - Oct 07
A pumpkin art piece by contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama that was destroyed by a typhoon in August 2021 is back on display on Naoshima Island, Kagawa Prefecture.
Japan Today - Oct 07
Sumitomo Realty and Development Co said Thursday that it will open part of a 1,717-room hotel complex directly connected to Tokyo's Haneda airport, the largest of its kind in Japan, on Dec 21.
designboom.com - Oct 05
Located on the Onari shopping street in Kamakura, Japan, the ‘Onari Capsule’ by Yuji Tanabe Architects was once an optics shop but has now transformed into a fun capsule toy store.
NHK - Oct 04
All Nippon Airways says it will test attaching sharkskin-like film to its aircraft. The trial using what's called riblet technology is expected to help reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.
Paolo fromTOKYO - Oct 03
Japan Travel Guide for Things to Do in Tokyo - Tour of Tokyo hidden gems for Tokyo Restaurants and Bars not many people know about.
At JAPAN - Oct 01
An elegant train that I wanted to ride. This time I rode the sightseeing express train "Aoniyoshi" connecting Osaka-Nara-Kyoto.
News On Japan - Oct 01
Mt Fuji experienced its first snowfall of the season on Thursday, 2 days earlier than normal and 4 days later than last year.
straitstimes.com - Sep 28
Japan's tourism industry is opening for business again. From the streets of Kyoto to the slopes of Hokkaido, retailers, restaurants and hotels are seeking to recover the revenue they lost during the pandemic with the return of overseas visitors starting Oct 11.
National Geographic - Sep 28
As the country reopens to travel, now is the best time to explore the Tokaido, a major road that inspired humorous manga-like travel guides and one of Japan’s most famous artworks.
JESSEOGN - Sep 28
In this video, I ask people in Harajuku, Tokyo "What Are You Wearing?"
Nikkei - Sep 27
Japan on Monday provided details of its full-scale tourism reopening, following Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement last week.