Egg prices in Tokyo on the rise

, Dec 09 ( NHK ) - Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.

A subsidiary of the National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations says the average wholesale price of medium-sized eggs in Tokyo was 262 yen, or about 1.9 dollars per kilogram in November.

That's up 26.5 percent from a year earlier and is the highest on record for that month. ...continue reading