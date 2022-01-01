Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER
Nikkei -- Dec 15
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
The Japan Center for Economic Research said Wednesday it expects Taiwan to pull ahead this year and South Korea in 2023 -- earlier than last year's forecast of 2028 and 2027, respectively.
Nominal gross domestic product per capita is a measure of the wealth of a population. Japan's level came to $39,583 last year, 13% higher than South Korea's and 22% above Taiwan's, according to data from the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations.
Labor productivity, average hours worked and employment rates are all factors, but foreign exchange rates are the main reason that Taiwan and South Korea are moving ahead. ...continue reading
Tokyo enacts law requiring solar panels for new homes
NHK - Dec 16
The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.
Taiwan to surpass Japan in GDP per capita this year: JCER
Japan is about to fall behind Taiwan and South Korea in terms of economic output per person, forecasts show, as the yen's plunge against the dollar accelerates a reversal driven by a productivity gap.
Nissan Sakura Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car Of The Year Award
cleantechnica.com - Dec 15
The Japanese EV market has been quite slow compared to other markets such as Europe and China. This is despite Nissan being the early leader in the market when it produced a mass market electric car, the Nissan Leaf.
Yahoo Japan and two companies teaming up to launch new rewards system
NHK - Dec 14
Major internet company Yahoo Japan, online communication provider Line and e-payment firm PayPay say they will launch a new rewards point system next year.
Japan’s NFT Market on the Rise, Expected to Reach $1.36 Billion in 2022
blockzeit.com - Dec 14
According to research, NFTs in Japan are on the rise. This explosion in growth has attracted businesses and organizations to partner with NFT and blockchain platforms to launch innovative products
Japan's October GDP flat despite domestic demand lift: JCER
Nikkei - Dec 13
Japan's seasonally adjusted gross domestic product remained flat in October from the previous month with growth in domestic demand offset by negative impacts from external factors, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.
Streaming boom lifts Japan-anime market to record $20bn
Nikkei - Dec 12
The global market for Japanese anime expanded 13% to an all-time high of 2.74 trillion yen ($20 billion at current rates) last year, thanks to streaming platforms like Netflix and fans eager to spend on merchandise for franchises like Pokemon and "Demon Slayer."
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
u.today - Dec 10
Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced.
What is blockchain technology in warehousing?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
Information sharing is facilitated by blockchain and is more transparent, secure, and accurate.
Egg prices in Tokyo on the rise
NHK - Dec 09
Egg prices are surging in Japan largely because the cost of feeding hens is too. Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent those prices rocketing, and the spread of bird flu in the country has made matters worse.
How to Buy Bitcoin?
newsonjapan.com - Dec 09
If you are thinking of buying bitcoin, then you must be a technology geek or a digital assets enthusiast.
Japan recommends against algorithmic backing in stablecoins
cointelegraph.com - Dec 08
After passing its landmark legislation on stablecoins in June, Japanese regulators are considering complementing it by restricting the algorithmic backing of stablecoins.
Mercedes-Benz opens it's first-ever EV-only showroom in Japan
carwale.com - Dec 08
Mercedes-Benz has just opened its very first EV-only dealership and it’s not in Germany. The Stuttgart-based manufacturer chose Japan as the base for its first-ever electric-only showroom.
Major online fashion retailer Zozo to open 1st physical store
Japan Today - Dec 06
Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo Inc will open its first physical outlet in Tokyo in mid-December exclusively to offer free styling advice to customers, the company said.
Japan fans push internet to breaking point
South China Morning Post - Dec 05
Abema TV may have to restrict access to Japan’s World Cup game at midnight on Monday local time, as runaway demand is pushing the streaming service to its limits.
