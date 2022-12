Tokyo enacts law requiring solar panels for new homes

, Dec 16 ( NHK ) - The Tokyo assembly has enacted a local law requiring builders to install solar panels on new homes and other residential structures starting in April 2025.

The effort to promote decarbonization is the first of its kind in Japan.

Assembly members approved the legislation on Thursday. Major housing firms will have to submit a report every year on their compliance with the law.

They will also need to report how much energy is being generated from the solar panels.

The Tokyo assembly also passed a supplementary budget of 110 billion yen, or about 810 million dollars.