Fukushima, Niigata prefectures hit by record 24-hour snowfalls
Weather officials are urging caution for the possible impacts of accumulated snow and icy roads on public transport as well as blackouts and avalanches.
The Meteorological Agency says snow is continuing to fall in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions.
As of 11 a.m. on Monday, snow on the ground was about 2.3 meters deep in Ohkura Village, Yamagata Prefecture, and more than 1.6 meters deep in Niigata's Uonuma City.
Tadami Town in Fukushima had a record-breaking 110 centimeters of snowfall for a 24-hour period. Nagaoka City in Niigata had 83 centimeters of snowfall in a 24-hour period -- a monthly record for December.
The agency is urging people in Niigata and Fukushima to be on high alert.
Snow is expected to keep falling on the Sea of Japan coast between the country's north and west. In the 24-hour period through Tuesday noon, up to 70 centimeters of snow is forecast in Niigata and 50 centimeters in other parts of Hokuriku and Tohoku.
People are advised to drive carefully and take sufficient measures, including checking traffic information, if they need to travel by car in areas with heavy snow. Drivers face a higher risk of getting stranded in such areas. ...continue reading
NHK - Dec 19
Record snowfalls for a 24-hour period have been observed in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.
NHK - Dec 18
A railway operator in northern Japan has begun running train service along the scenic coastline equipped with a table-shaped heater called kotatsu.
JapanTravel - Dec 17
Shirakami-Sanchi, often referred to as the “Forest of Gods,” is a 130,000-hectare forest that stretches across the mountains of Northern Japan’s Aomori and Akita prefectures.
NIWA-Japanese Garden Collection - Dec 17
Korakuen, Kita-ku, Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, JAPAN
abs-cbn.com - Dec 16
International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo.
Nikkei - Dec 12
Niseko, a world-famous ski resort area in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, is suffering a severe labor shortage, forcing some hotels and resorts to operate at reduced occupancy heading into the peak season.
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 12
Today we are going to be flying Japan airlines first class from Tokyo to Osaka.
NHK - Dec 08
A dreamy, illuminated "blue pond" in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is attracting many tourists.
Nikkei - Dec 07
Tokyo Metro will raise subway fares for the first time in 28 years as urban train operators nationwide grapple with ridership declines caused by the pandemic and a subsequent population exodus from Japan's biggest cities.
travelgeek - Dec 05
This time, we are trying Japan's newest overnight train, West Express Ginga, which travels from Kyoto to Shingu in 12 hours. What is it like to sleep on reclining seats not beds on overnight train?
NHK - Dec 01
UNESCO has decided to add a group of traditional Japanese dances performed across the country to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
KHON2 News - Nov 30
Locals are not alone if they have noticed more Japanese visitors in Hawaii.
At JAPAN - Nov 28
Tonight I took the Sunrise Izumo sleeper express from Okayama station to Tokyo station in the highest class seat "Single Deluxe Seat".
travelgeek - Nov 28
This time, we are trying a hotel made of "containers" in Chiba, Japan. What is it like to sleep in a container?
NHK - Nov 27
People enjoyed viewing autumn foliage inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo for the first time in three years as a section has been reopened to the public.
TV Asahi - Nov 22
With the autumn leaves in Tokyo already in the final stages, foreigners are visiting "secret" tourist spots. While being familiar to Japanese people, these autumn leaf locations have become special for foreigners.