How to: Dining Out in Japan | Travel Tips
japan-guide.com -- Dec 22
With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.
Japan tourism booms as COVID curbs end
inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22
Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.
Japan Sea coast may see more snow than normal in next 3 months
NHK - Dec 21
Japanese weather officials say regions along the Sea of Japan may see more snow than normal over the next three months.
Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams
NHK - Dec 20
Hundreds of vehicles were trapped on a major highway running through the city of Kashiwazaki in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast early Tuesday, as heavy snow fell in the area.
21-Hour Voyage in Cheapest Capsule Bed on Japan's Overnight Ferry | Suisen
travelgeek - Dec 20
This time, we are trying the cheapest bed which looks like a capsule hotel on Tokyo-Kyushu Ferry from Shin-Moji(Fukuoka) to Yokosuka(Kanagawa).
Fukushima, Niigata prefectures hit by record 24-hour snowfalls
NHK - Dec 19
Record snowfalls for a 24-hour period have been observed in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, and Niigata Prefecture, on the Sea of Japan coast.
Seasonal train with kotatsu tables begins service in northern Japan
NHK - Dec 18
A railway operator in northern Japan has begun running train service along the scenic coastline equipped with a table-shaped heater called kotatsu.
Shirakami-Sanchi: Forest of Gods | World Natural Heritage in Japan
JapanTravel - Dec 17
Shirakami-Sanchi, often referred to as the “Forest of Gods,” is a 130,000-hectare forest that stretches across the mountains of Northern Japan’s Aomori and Akita prefectures.
Tour of the most famous Japanese Garden | Michelin Green Guide
NIWA-Japanese Garden Collection - Dec 17
Korakuen, Kita-ku, Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture, JAPAN
International cruise ship operations resume in Japan after pandemic hiatus
abs-cbn.com - Dec 16
International cruise ship operations resumed in Japan on Thursday after an almost three-year suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a ship operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Passenger Lines Ltd. setting sail for the Indian Ocean from Yokohama port near Tokyo.
Niseko ski resorts cutting occupancy amid staff shortage
Nikkei - Dec 12
Niseko, a world-famous ski resort area in Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, is suffering a severe labor shortage, forcing some hotels and resorts to operate at reduced occupancy heading into the peak season.
Flying First Class Domestic on Japan Airlines | Tokyo - Osaka
Solo Solo Travel - Dec 12
Today we are going to be flying Japan airlines first class from Tokyo to Osaka.
Illuminated 'blue pond' in Hokkaido attracts tourists
NHK - Dec 08
A dreamy, illuminated "blue pond" in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido is attracting many tourists.
Tokyo subway plans first fare hike in 28 years as ridership falls
Nikkei - Dec 07
Tokyo Metro will raise subway fares for the first time in 28 years as urban train operators nationwide grapple with ridership declines caused by the pandemic and a subsequent population exodus from Japan's biggest cities.
12-Hour Overnight in Cheapest Class of Japan's New Sleeper Train | Ginga Express
travelgeek - Dec 05
This time, we are trying Japan's newest overnight train, West Express Ginga, which travels from Kyoto to Shingu in 12 hours. What is it like to sleep on reclining seats not beds on overnight train?
Japanese ritual dances earn spot on UNESCO list
NHK - Dec 01
UNESCO has decided to add a group of traditional Japanese dances performed across the country to its Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
