With Japan having a large selection of restaurants of an almost endless variety and with its complex culture and numerous unique customs, it can sometimes be a little stressful to dine out without worrying about making a cultural faux pas.

Japan tourism booms as COVID curbs end

inverelltimes.com.au - Dec 22

Visitor arrivals to Japan have jumped to almost one million in the first full month since the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years.

How to: Dining Out in Japan | Travel Tips

japan-guide.com - Dec 22

Japan Sea coast may see more snow than normal in next 3 months

NHK - Dec 21

Snow in Niigata traps hundreds of vehicles in traffic jams

NHK - Dec 20

21-Hour Voyage in Cheapest Capsule Bed on Japan's Overnight Ferry | Suisen

travelgeek - Dec 20

Fukushima, Niigata prefectures hit by record 24-hour snowfalls

NHK - Dec 19

Seasonal train with kotatsu tables begins service in northern Japan

NHK - Dec 18

Shirakami-Sanchi: Forest of Gods | World Natural Heritage in Japan

JapanTravel - Dec 17

International cruise ship operations resume in Japan after pandemic hiatus

abs-cbn.com - Dec 16

Niseko ski resorts cutting occupancy amid staff shortage

Nikkei - Dec 12

Flying First Class Domestic on Japan Airlines | Tokyo - Osaka

Solo Solo Travel - Dec 12

Illuminated 'blue pond' in Hokkaido attracts tourists

NHK - Dec 08

Tokyo subway plans first fare hike in 28 years as ridership falls

Nikkei - Dec 07

12-Hour Overnight in Cheapest Class of Japan's New Sleeper Train | Ginga Express

travelgeek - Dec 05

This time, we are trying Japan's newest overnight train, West Express Ginga, which travels from Kyoto to Shingu in 12 hours. What is it like to sleep on reclining seats not beds on overnight train?