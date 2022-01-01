Beloved dog that inspired the iconic ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia, owner says

The internet-famous dog whose quizzical expression inspired the ‘doge’ meme is very sick with leukemia and liver disease, the dog’s owner said.

Kabosu, the real-life ‘doge,’ is a 17-year-old shiba inu who lives in Japan, The Independent reported. Atsuko Sato, a kindergarten teacher and Kabosu’s owner, said that the dog has been in “a very dangerous condition.” Kabosu stopped voluntarily eating and drinking on Christmas Eve, Sato said in an Instagram post from Saturday, Dec. 26. After being taken to hospital, she was diagnosed with “acute cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukemia,” Sato said on Dec. 28. Cholangiohepatitis occurs when an animal’s gallbladder, bile ducts, and surrounding liver are inflamed, according to the Veterinary Specialty Center. Lymphocytic leukemia is a type of cancer in the blood that is more common among older dogs, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. According to the most recent Instagram update, Kabosu is jaundiced and has a very bad liver enzyme level. The dog is on antibiotics and has since begun eating and drinking again. ...continue reading