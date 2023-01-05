Sony-Honda EV alliance unveils Afeela brand and Qualcomm partnership
Sony Honda Mobility also said that Epic Games, the producer of blockbuster video game Fortnite, is joining efforts to enhance internet-connected automotive experiences, although it didn’t disclose specifics. Sony has invested in the U.S. video game-maker.
The new prototype silver sedan made its appearance at CES, a major tech trade show in Las Vegas, as Sony Honda Mobility Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced that the new brand is called Afeela. The first model is expected to be delivered in the spring of 2026 in North America and will be based on this prototype.
“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of intelligent mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and (artificial intelligence) technologies,” Mizuno said.
The prototype is equipped with 45 sensors and cameras as part of its self-driving technology, with these also detecting the condition of the driver and vehicle. It also comes with a “Media Bar” installed between the front lights that is designed to interact and share various information with people around the vehicle. ...continue reading
NHK - Jan 06
Japan's Finance Ministry says it is more than doubling the coupon rate on 10-year government bonds amid a rapid rise in market yields.
Japan Times - Jan 05
The Sony-Honda electric vehicle alliance unveiled a new brand and its prototype car on Thursday while also announcing a partnership with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on intelligent mobility technology.
NHK - Jan 05
Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market held the first auction of 2023 on Thursday to sell raw and frozen tuna from ports around Japan and abroad.
thepharmaletter.com - Jan 05
Taking advantage of the vast cash pile generated by the success of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax, US mRNA therapeutics and vaccines specialist Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) today announced its first out-right acquisition since its launch in 2020.
Nikkei - Jan 04
Japan's conveyor-belt sushi chains are accelerating their expansion overseas, with some restaurants growing faster abroad than domestically thanks to easing coronavirus restrictions and higher expectations for market growth.
Nikkei - Jan 04
Price increases are planned in 2023 at the majority of Japanese companies that produce food and other daily necessities, a Nikkei survey finds, with businesses caught between covering surging costs and keeping customers happy.
Nikkei - Dec 27
Apple Japan is being charged 13 billion yen ($98 million) in additional taxes by Tokyo authorities, apparently for bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax, Nikkei learned on Monday.
CNAcn - Dec 26
Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday brushed aside the chance of a near-term exit from ultra-loose monetary policy but voiced hope that intensifying labour shortages will prod firms to raise wages.
Nikkei - Dec 24
Aiming to reduce its reliance on China for rare earth metals, Japan will begin in 2024 to extract the essential materials for electric vehicles and hybrids from the mud on the deep sea bottom in an area off Minami-Torishima Island, a coral atoll in the Pacific Ocean about 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.
zawya.com - Dec 24
Three Japanese insurance companies will stop insuring ships for damage in all Russian waters due to the war in Ukraine, potentially affecting Japan's energy imports such as liquefied natural gas (LNG), the Nikkei newspaper said on Saturday.
Asahi - Dec 24
Drug stores in Tokyo are being forced to limit purchases of cold medicines due to a rush on stocks by foreign, mostly Chinese, customers.
NHK - Dec 23
The former head of a major sushi chain operator in Japan has pleaded guilty to stealing confidential information from a rival company he used to work for.
wionews.com - Dec 23
The largest discount store in Japan, Don Quijote also known as Donki, was forced to reverse its decision of replacing the mascot after it faced massive protests from its fans on social media.
Nikkei - Dec 23
Japan's government revised up on Thursday its growth forecast for the next fiscal year on prospects for higher business expenditures and substantial wage hikes that are seen as underpinning consumption.
advisorperspectives.com - Dec 22
The year isn't yet done with rattling investors' cages. The Bank of Japan’s surprise widening of its yield curve-control policy on 10-year government bonds will have an impact far beyond its shores.
Nikkei - Dec 22
Japan designated semiconductors, batteries and nine other items as strategically critical material on Tuesday, in a bid to reduce the exposure of those supply chains to China.