Sony-Honda EV alliance unveils Afeela brand and Qualcomm partnership

Sony Honda Mobility also said that Epic Games, the producer of blockbuster video game Fortnite, is joining efforts to enhance internet-connected automotive experiences, although it didn’t disclose specifics. Sony has invested in the U.S. video game-maker.

The new prototype silver sedan made its appearance at CES, a major tech trade show in Las Vegas, as Sony Honda Mobility Chairman and CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced that the new brand is called Afeela. The first model is expected to be delivered in the spring of 2026 in North America and will be based on this prototype.

“Afeela represents our concept of an interactive relationship where people feel the sensation of intelligent mobility and where mobility can detect and understand people and society by utilizing sensing and (artificial intelligence) technologies,” Mizuno said.

The prototype is equipped with 45 sensors and cameras as part of its self-driving technology, with these also detecting the condition of the driver and vehicle. It also comes with a “Media Bar” installed between the front lights that is designed to interact and share various information with people around the vehicle. ...continue reading