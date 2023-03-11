To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday

People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.

The legal status of COVID-19 will be downgraded on May 8 to Category V, the same level as seasonal influenza. The eased mask-wearing guidelines are part of government efforts to help life return to pre-pandemic ways ahead of the change in the legal status.

Current guidelines recommend the wearing of masks indoors, while outdoors, masks are not required except when conversing with others in close proximity.

Under the eased guidelines, people will still be advised to wear masks at medical institutions and elderly care facilities, and when traveling on crowded trains and buses.

As in the past, mask-wearing guidelines will not be legally binding.