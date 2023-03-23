ANA to resume flights between Haneda and mainland China
全日空 4月から羽田発の中国路線を3年ぶりに再開
NHK -- Mar 23
ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.
This comes as the governments of Japan and China have eased international travel restrictions.
The Japanese airline operator had suspended regular flights connecting Haneda with Beijing and Shanghai since March 2020 due to the pandemic.
ANA says it plans seven round trips a week between Haneda and each of Hongqiao and Pudong airports in Shanghai. It also says it will start flights between Haneda and Beijing with five round trips a week. ANA will increase Beijing round trips to seven on April 10. ...continue reading
Mar 23 (ANNnewsCH) - 全日空は来月から羽田発の中国路線を3年ぶりに再開させると発表しました。 ...continue reading
Volcanic alert for Mt. Asama raised to Level 2
The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.
Police urge cyclists to wear helmets ahead of mandate on April 1
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has begun urging cyclists to wear helmets before a helmet-wearing mandate goes into effect nationwide on April 1.
ANA to resume flights between Haneda and mainland China
ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.
Exploring Osaka For The First Time
Osaka is a must for every itinerary in Japan. This city has a very different energy compared to Tokyo, considered to be the foodie capital of the country and home to many historical monuments.
Tokyo cherry blossoms in full bloom, matching 2nd earliest record
Cherry blossoms were in full bloom on Wednesday in central Tokyo, matching 2013, 2020 and 2021 to become the second-earliest day in the year for the seasonal phenomena to occur since records began, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Riding Japan's Northernmost Island Express from Hakodate to Sapporo Hokkaido | Hokuto Express
Today, we are traveling on Hokuto Limited Express from Hakodate to Sapporo in Hokkaido for 4 hours. Please relax and enjoy the Japan's northenmost island train.
Tokyo expected to hit full bloom Monday
People are enjoying cherry blossom viewing parties at Ueno Park for the first time in four years.
Tokyo train fares rise to cover accessibility upgrades and reduced demand
Train riders from Tokyo to Osaka are set to see fares go up as railways spend on accessibility improvements and try to offset a drop in travel.
Tokyo Side Trips: 10 Places Around Mount Fuji
10 places to visit around Mount Fuji to inspire you for your future trip to Japan.
Hotels in western Japan urged not to request foreign residents' ID
The government in the western Japan prefecture of Kagawa has called on local hotel operators to stop asking foreign residents for identification when they check in, local officials said Thursday.
'Harry Potter' theme park to open in Tokyo in June
Warner Bros. Studio Japan, a Tokyo-based subsidiary of the U.S. movie studio giant, will open a theme park based on the popular "Harry Potter" movie series in Japan on June 16.
Japan represents the epitome of honesty
Japan has stood out as potentially the most honest country in the world. A place where most stolen items are returned to their rightful owners. So will other countries take inspiration from the Japanese?
Cherry blossoms bloom early in Tokyo
Cherry blossoms have started blooming in Japan's capital. This is one of the earliest blooms since records began 70 years ago.
Japan That Will Blow Your Mind. The Weirdest Modern Country
This is Japan - the weirdest modern country in the world. It is a place where unimaginable technologies and cultural heritage are intertwined.
To mask or not to mask? The decision is yours from Monday
People will be advised to use their discretion regarding masking up in public from Monday, under the government’s eased mask-wearing guidelines.
Riding Japan’s Amazing International Jet Ferry | Japan - South Korea
Today we are going to be riding Japan’s international ferry, the Queen Beetle from Hakata, Japan to Busan, South Korea.
