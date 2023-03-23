ANA to resume flights between Haneda and mainland China

ANA Holdings says it will resume flights between Tokyo's Haneda and mainland China on April 1 after a lapse of about three years.

This comes as the governments of Japan and China have eased international travel restrictions.

The Japanese airline operator had suspended regular flights connecting Haneda with Beijing and Shanghai since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

ANA says it plans seven round trips a week between Haneda and each of Hongqiao and Pudong airports in Shanghai. It also says it will start flights between Haneda and Beijing with five round trips a week. ANA will increase Beijing round trips to seven on April 10.