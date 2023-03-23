Volcanic alert for Mt. Asama raised to Level 2

The Japan Meteorological Agency has raised the volcanic alert for Mount Asama from Level 1 to 2, warning people to refrain from approaching its crater.

The volcano northwest of Tokyo straddles Gunma and Nagano prefectures.

The agency upgraded the level in the five-tier alert system on Thursday after slight tilt changes, or signs of magma rising, began to be seen around March 15.

Officials say the number of volcanic earthquakes has also increased since Tuesday.

They are calling on people within 2 kilometers of the crater to be alert for volcanic rocks and pyroclastic flows that could come from an eruption.