Japanese businessman climbs Mount Kinabalu in full suit and leather shoes

Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.

49-year-old Mr Sada took to Facebook to share his achievement with the world.

In his post, he explained that his tailored suit not only kept him looking sharp but also held up well during the rigorous climb, which included staying in a mountain hut and braving the humidity and rain.

While some may question his choice of attire, Sada believes that it helps to demonstrate the durability and versatility of his company's suits, even in extreme conditions.