TOKYO/OSAKA -- An Osaka futures market whose roots go back to 17th-century rice trading is quietly attempting a comeback through small-lot trading of gold, silver and platinum.

"We welcome this day with a determination to start as a new exchange," said Masashi Murata, president and CEO of Osaka Dojima Exchange, said at a news conference on Monday, the first day of trading. ...continue reading

Mizuho and Line to scrap online bank project in Japan

Nikkei - Mar 30

Mizuho Financial Group and messenger app Line are preparing to abandon plans to develop smartphone-based Line Bank, Nikkei learned on Wednesday, after cost overruns and delays allowed competitors to hit the market first.

Japan outlaws 'stealth marketing'

NHK - Mar 30

Japan's Consumer Affairs Agency has moved to crack down for the first time on the shady advertising practice known as stealth marketing.

Osaka exchange targets individual investors with small 10-gram trading units

Nikkei - Mar 30

TOKYO/OSAKA -- An Osaka futures market whose roots go back to 17th-century rice trading is quietly attempting a comeback through small-lot trading of gold, silver and platinum.

Alibaba to open blockchain lab to boost business in Japan

beincrypto.com - Mar 28

Chinese tech giant Alibaba will open a blockchain laboratory in Japan next month in an effort to push Web3 adoption in the country.

Japanese businessman climbs Mount Kinabalu in full suit and leather shoes

theonlinecitizen.com - Mar 26

Nobutaka Sada, the President of bespoke suit company SADA, has become a viral sensation after successfully climbing Mount Kinabalu, the highest peak in Malaysia, while wearing a full suit and leather shoes.

Japan inflation slows sharply, masking underlying price strength

Bloomberg - Mar 24

Japan's inflation slowed for the first time in more than a year, as government energy subsidies masked the stronger underlying trend ahead of the Bank of Japan's first leadership change in a decade.

Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners' $15 billion buyout proposal

Reuters - Mar 23

Toshiba Corp's board has accepted a buyout offer from a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, valuing the company at 2 trillion yen ($15.2 billion), the company said on Thursday.

Suntory jacks up whisky prices by 20 percent

NOJ / TV Asahi - Mar 23

Suntory has announced that it will raise the prices of 11 domestically produced whisky brands, including Kakubin, starting July 1.

Hokusai's 'Great Wave' print sells for record $2.8m in New York

Nikkei - Mar 23

One of the most famous of Japan's ukiyo-e woodblock prints has sold for $2.76 million at the Christie's auction house in New York, a record for a print by Katsushika Hokusai.

Japan land prices recover from COVID to rise fastest in 15 years

Nikkei - Mar 23

Japan land prices gained the most in 15 years as a loose monetary policy and the lifting of COVID restrictions fueled demand for offices, condominiums and hotels.

Toyota to end Camry sales in Japan, ending 43-year history

Nikkei - Mar 23

Toyota Motor plans to discontinue sales of the Camry sedan in the Japanese market, focusing on countries where the automaker's 43-year-old flagship model remains popular.

NTT to offer free anti-scam services for elderly

NHK - Mar 23

Telecom giant NTT is joining efforts to fight telephone scams by offering free caller identification to households with older members.

BOJ's paper loss on bond holdings spikes tenfold

Nikkei - Mar 18

The Bank of Japan's paper loss on Japanese government bond holdings grew more than 10 times at the end of last year from three months earlier as rises in long-term rates undercut the value of the assets.

Japan Should Increase Liquidity in Labor Market: Kishida's Adviser

Bloomberg - Mar 17

Ken Shibusawa, a member of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new capitalism panel and chairman of Commons Asset Management, discusses the challenges the economy, the government and the central bank face.

Hot spring baths block Japan's geothermal potential

AFP - Mar 16

The hot springs at Tsuchiyu Onsen are beloved by bathers but also power a small geothermal plant, making use of an abundant yet barely tapped green energy source in Japan.