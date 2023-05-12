Japan's coolest plastic models on display in Shizuoka

Around 100 domestic makers of models and related products are displaying their wares at the Shizuoka Hobby Show.

Shizuoka Prefecture accounts for about 90 percent of the plastic models shipped in Japan by value.

One of the creations is a model of the famous DeLorean car used in the movie series, "Back to the Future."

Another is a Gundam robot based on a famous samurai warlord.

The event is open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, although pre-registration is already closed.