Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers
「誤ってアクセル踏んだ」 店に車突っ込む 5人重軽傷 愛知・稲沢市
NOJ / FNN -- May 14
Aichi, May 14 (NOJ / FNN) - Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
The passenger car broke the glass and plunged into the store where a female customer in her 70s suffered a serious injury that appeared to be a pelvic fracture and was transported to hospital by helicopter.
In addition, three other female customers and a female employee in her 60s suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The 80-year-old man who was driving the car was uninjured and said he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal while trying to stop.
May 14 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 愛知・稲沢市で13日朝、JAのスーパーに車が突っ込み、客の女性ら5人が重軽傷を負った。 ...continue reading
Five female customers at a supermarket in Inazawa City, Aichi, were seriously injured on Saturday morning when a car crashed into the building after an elderly driver mistakenly stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake.
36-year-old woman arrested for leaving one-month-old daughter in trash container
Police in Hofu, Yamaguchi Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of parental neglect after she left her one-month-old daughter in a trash container.
Fans demand Johnny's talent agency investigate sexual abuse claims
Fans of idols belonging to Johnny & Associates Inc., one of Japan's most powerful talent agencies, said Thursday they have submitted a petition with around 16,000 signatures demanding that the firm investigate allegations of sexual abuse by its late founder Johnny Kitagawa.
Tokyo police arrest junior high school teacher on suspicion of murder
Tokyo police have arrested a 36-year-old junior high teacher for allegedly stabbing a male resident near the school and killing him.
Japanese schoolboy stabbed in chest on way to school in downtown Tokyo
Japanese police said a schoolboy was stabbed in the chest as he stepped out of his house to go to school Wednesday in a residential area of downtown Tokyo. A suspect was arrested at the scene.
Can explodes at Tokyo station; man taken into custody
A coffee can exploded Monday afternoon near a ticket vending machine at a train station in Tokyo, injuring a woman in her 20s who was nearby, authorities said.
Japan's secret island where people never die (+100 years)
What do the longest living humans on the planet know that we don't? Doctor of scientists and dieticians have been looking for the secrets of longevity for centuries and in that process we've now uncovered healthier ways of living, cured diseases and technology has given us virtually everything we'd ever want at our fingertips.
Riot police member apparently kills himself at prime minister’s residence
A 25-year-old member of the riot police assigned to the prime minister's official residence has died after apparently shooting himself in a toilet on Friday morning.
Man arrested for shooting arrow into cat says he did it just for fun
Police in Kumagaya, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 64-year-old man on suspicion of violating the Animal Welfare Law after he shot an arrow from a homemade blowgun into a stray cat last week.
45 percent of young people in Japan have suicidal thoughts: survey
Almost one in two young people in Japan have had suicidal thoughts, a Tokyo-based nongovernmental organization said in a survey, calling for greater public awareness to prevent suicide.
Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
Connecticut woman vanishes while hiking in Japan
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
Man beats woman with bat outside convenience store in Nagano Pref
A woman in her 60s was beaten by a man wielding a bat outside a convenience store in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.
Elderly couple injured after being attacked by bear
An elderly couple who were picking wild vegetables in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture, on Thursday were attacked by a bear leaving them with facial injuries.
