Car crashes into Aichi supermarket seriously injuring shoppers

The passenger car broke the glass and plunged into the store where a female customer in her 70s suffered a serious injury that appeared to be a pelvic fracture and was transported to hospital by helicopter.

In addition, three other female customers and a female employee in her 60s suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The 80-year-old man who was driving the car was uninjured and said he accidentally stepped on the gas pedal while trying to stop.