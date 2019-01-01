Qantas to double Japan flights in bet on global travel rebound

Qantas Airways will double the number of flights to Japan later this year as part of an international service expansion, the airline said Friday, as it seeks to ride the tailwind of a recovery in travel demand.

Australia's flagship carrier will increase flights linking Japan and the country to 28 a week starting Nov. 26 from the current 14, with two flights a day between Tokyo and Sydney. ...continue reading

Like a Roller Coaster! Riding Japan's Scary Upside-Down Train | Shonan Monorail

travelgeek - May 21

Today, we are trying a monorail which looks like running upside-down in Kanagawa Japan. Just relax and enjoy the unique trip.

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale

News On Japan - May 19

For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.

This Japanese Town is Made ENTIRELY from ICE | 5,000㎡ at -20°C

Abroad in Japan - May 17

We set off to Japan's incredible ice village on the first leg of our 1,000km Journey Across Japan!

Airline founder flies to Japan airport to apologise to stranded passengers

news9live.com - May 17

A founder of Japan's airline is making rounds all across the internet for flying to an airport to issue an apology to all the passengers that were stuck there for a night.

31 hotels and 'ryokan' in Japan certified as climate-friendly SDG locations

Japan Today - May 16

A total of 31 hotels and ryokan traditional inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals amid a growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.

NYC hosts 2nd annual Japan Day Parade and Festival

CBS New York - May 15

There was a celebration of Japanese culture on the Upper West Side on Saturday.

Tokyo nightlife still not fully lit despite global COVID recovery

Nikkei - May 14

Tokyo is darker at night now than in 2019 before COVID-19 ravaged the city's entertainment districts. Nighttime satellite images show the city last year had luminosity only 90% that of 2019, while Paris and London had fully regained their glow.

JAPAN PARADE New York City

The NYC Walking Show - May 14

Japan Day in NYC has always been a joyful celebration of Japanese culture, and now's there's a massive Japan Day Parade along Central Park West to amplify the fun.

13 Things You Thought You Knew About JAPAN

Tokyo Creative - May 14

Join us as we bust all those myths about Japan, which are true and false?

Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water

staradvertiser.com - May 12

With Kofukuji Temple's five-story pagoda reflecting on its surface, Sarusawa Pond is one of Nara's most famous scenic spots. Unfortunately, the clarity of the stagnant pond hasn't been nearly as picturesque.

Tokyu Toyoko Line, suspended due to lightning strike, resumes operation

NOJ / TV Asahi - May 11

The Tokyu Toyoko Line, which had been suspended due to the lightning strike, resumed operation around 8:30 pm on Thursday.

Journey Across Japan: The Frozen Frontier | Official Trailer

Abroad in Japan - May 08

Japan's most extreme Eastern point isn't where you'd expect. We journey 1,000km across frozen landscapes by ice breaker ship, steam trains and sleds to a truly unexplored region of Japan.

THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide

Alina Mcleod - May 08

When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.

China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan

NHK - May 07

A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.