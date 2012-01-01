Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public
TOKYO, May 21 (NOJ) - Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Honda's electric motorcycle "EM1e" can run about 50 kilometers on a full charge in 6 hours, and can be purchased for about 200,000 yen using subsidies from the national and local governments.
Honda has sold battery-powered motorcycles for commercial use so far, but this is the first for personal use.
Honda plans to sell 3,000 units a year. The company is aiming to introduce more than 10 models of electric motorcycles by 2025.
Japan data signals stronger recovery, aided by return of tourists
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
straitstimes.com - May 23
Japan’s slow post-pandemic recovery is showing signs of growing momentum, according to the latest gauges of strength in the service and factory sectors.
Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Big Japan firms offer largest wage hikes in 31 years
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
Sony Group zeroes in on games, chips with financial unit spinoff
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
Nikkei - May 19
Sony Group will spin off its financial unit to focus resources on entertainment and image sensor operations as the investment burden needed to compete with foreign rivals continues to rise.
China surpasses Japan as world's top auto exporter
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Nikkei - May 19
China overtook Japan as the world's top auto exporter in the first quarter, spurred by rising demand for electric vehicles and increased deliveries to Russia.
Japan April trade deficit halves, imports fall for 1st time in 2 yrs
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Kyodo - May 19
Japan's trade deficit nearly halved to a one-year low of 432.41 billion yen ($3 billion) in April, as imports dropped for the first time in 27 months on lower crude oil prices, while U.S.-bound auto shipments delivered record exports, the Finance Ministry said Thursday.
Why Japan is embracing crypto rapidly
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
Crypto Daily - May 18
Japan, which missed out on the Web2 revolution -- by failing to produce its own Meta, Google, Amazon, and Alibaba -- is now looking to regain its economic prowess by embracing the burgeoning crypto and Web3 industry.
Japan economy grows more than expected in Q1 after technical recession
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
straitstimes.com - May 17
Japan's economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the first quarter as a further easing of pandemic regulations boosted consumption.
Nikkei 225 rises above 30,000
NHK - May 17
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
NHK - May 17
The benchmark index for the Tokyo Stock Exchange climbed above 30,000 for the first time in a year and 8 months. The gains reflect rising investor confidence amid robust earnings and improving forecasts at Japanese companies.
7 major Japanese power companies plan to raise electricity rates by up to 39.7 percent
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 17
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
NOJ / TV Asahi - May 17
Seven major electric power companies in Japan have announced plans to raise prices from next month, as the government has virtually accepted the increase in regulated rates for households.
Japanese millennial could soon be billionaire after his AI company's shares surge
Business Insider - May 17
A Japanese millennial who uses AI to help solve a problem in the rapidly aging society has hit it big.
Business Insider - May 17
A Japanese millennial who uses AI to help solve a problem in the rapidly aging society has hit it big.
Japan's Megabanks Predict Bumper Profit, Resist Buybacks
Bloomberg - May 17
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
Bloomberg - May 17
Japan's biggest lenders are predicting their highest profits in years. Still, a cautious outlook is holding them back from returning surplus capital to shareholders.
Nikkei 225 hits year's high as Japan earnings impress
NHK - May 16
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
NHK - May 16
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark index rose to its highest level this year on Tuesday. Semiconductor-related shares led the gains as investor confidence was boosted by the robust earnings forecasts of many companies.
Japan's vending machine culture is ahead of the curve
Nikkei - May 16
In today's Japan, millions of vending machines dispense a mountain of goods and services ranging from green tea, umbrellas, canned cakes, bananas, omikuji fortunetelling slips, noodles, batteries, T-shirts and shampoo.
Nikkei - May 16
In today's Japan, millions of vending machines dispense a mountain of goods and services ranging from green tea, umbrellas, canned cakes, bananas, omikuji fortunetelling slips, noodles, batteries, T-shirts and shampoo.
Chinese cash keeps Japan's struggling hot spring resorts bubbling
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
South China Morning Post - May 13
An exodus of money from China has turned into a lifeline for cash-strapped inns and hotels fighting to survive after years of Covid curbs
More than 2 million Toyota users face risk of vehicle data leak in Japan
Reuters - May 13
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
Reuters - May 13
Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday the vehicle data of 2.15 million users in Japan, or almost the entire customer base who signed up for its main cloud service platforms since 2012, had been publicly available for a decade due to human error.
Business Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7