Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public

Honda's electric motorcycle "EM1e" can run about 50 kilometers on a full charge in 6 hours, and can be purchased for about 200,000 yen using subsidies from the national and local governments.

Honda has sold battery-powered motorcycles for commercial use so far, but this is the first for personal use.

Honda plans to sell 3,000 units a year. The company is aiming to introduce more than 10 models of electric motorcycles by 2025.