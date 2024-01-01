TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Mitsuko Tottori, the first female president of a major airline in Japan, discusses her strategies for promoting diversity within Japan Airlines during a recent interview.

Having taken the helm on the first of April, Tottori gave her first solo media interview, expressing a modest discomfort with her new role, noting the increased public attention has limited her freedom somewhat.

When asked how she has adjusted to being president, she replied, "It's hard to say; I haven't quite settled into it yet. It’s certainly made it more difficult for me to go out and about."

Advocating for Gender Neutrality in Leadership

Tottori emphasized her desire to be recognized not for her gender but for her capabilities. "I hardly hold any special feelings about being a woman myself. I want to be approached as an individual, and I hope it soon becomes normal not to make a point of saying, 'Ah, the president is a woman.' I look forward to a world where women becoming presidents is a common occurrence."

Reflecting on a Recent Incident

A few weeks prior to the official announcement of her presidency, a Japan Airlines aircraft was involved in a collision with a coast guard plane at Haneda Airport. The cabin crew were lauded for their calm and efficient handling of the situation, which attracted international attention. "If I happen to meet the crew members involved, I would like to personally tell them, 'You did really well,'" Tottori commented. Although the incident resulted in the tragic loss of five aboard the coast guard plane, all passengers and crew of the Japan Airlines flight were unharmed.

Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives

President Tottori has played a significant role in shaping policies to support women's career development within the airline. She discussed the importance of creating systems that allow women to easily return to their careers after life events. "We've worked on enabling mechanisms such as carrying over the career credits accumulated before a break and offering part-time work options to those with children."

With these efforts, Japan Airlines is on track to achieve a target set by Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) to have 30% of management roles filled by women by March next year.

Outlook on Male Cabin Crew Representation

Despite male cabin crew making up only about 5% of new hires this spring, Tottori is optimistic about increasing their presence, "We're gradually increasing their numbers without setting a specific target. We want to make the cabin crew role appealing to men as well and choose candidates on their merits."

In conclusion, Tottori's leadership at Japan Airlines marks a significant step toward embracing diversity in the aviation sector, underscoring a progressive outlook towards inclusive growth within the industry.

Source: ANN