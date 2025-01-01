CEO Chosen by Lottery Rescues Company From Bankruptcy

OSAKA, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Vision Megane, widely known for its catchy commercial jingles, faced a major crisis in 2013 when it applied for civil rehabilitation, effectively declaring bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the man who led the company’s revival was none other than a CEO chosen through an amidakuji (lottery-style drawing).

Founded in 1976 in Osaka, Vision Megane expanded to 101 stores, mainly in the Kansai region. The company gained popularity through long-running TV commercials that left a lasting impression on viewers. However, the company struggled against the rise of budget eyewear retailers in the 2000s, leading to financial difficulties.

The company’s turnaround began when Koichi Ando, who had worked at Vision Megane since 1996, was unexpectedly appointed as CEO in a fateful amidakuji draw. Initially skeptical, Ando took on the challenge, facing the daunting task of reviving a company on the brink of collapse.

In 2013, just two weeks before applying for civil rehabilitation, Ando was asked to become the CEO of Vision Megane’s parent company. Unaware of the impending crisis, he accepted, only to learn the harsh reality shortly after. Confronted by angry suppliers and concerned employees, he took it upon himself to apologize personally and reassure them of the company’s future.

Ando made the difficult decision to close 42 stores and lay off about 100 employees. He recognized that the key to survival was not just cutting costs but strengthening what made Vision Megane unique—its people. By investing in training and emphasizing expertise in eyewear fitting and customer service, the company gradually regained trust.

The efforts paid off. By 2015, Vision Megane returned to profitability for the first time in eight years. In the fiscal year ending June 2023, the company recorded approximately 5 billion yen in sales.

Reflecting on the company’s revival, Ando emphasized the importance of honesty and trust. “Once lost, trust is incredibly hard to regain. We had to rebuild it step by step, with transparency and sincerity,” he said.

Despite the randomness of his appointment, Ando proved that leadership is not just about titles—it’s about resilience, strategic thinking, and the willingness to face challenges head-on.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS