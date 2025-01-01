Japan Disneyland Considers Revising Ticket Pricing, Eyes Return of Annual Passes

TOKYO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - Oriental Land President Wataru Takahashi announced on June 6th that the company is considering revising ticket prices for Tokyo Disney Resort. Currently, adult admission prices vary between 7,900 yen and 10,900 yen depending on the day of the week and season.

Takahashi stated that the company will review the current pricing structure in light of recent inflationary pressures.

He also commented on the annual passport program, which has been suspended, saying the company is considering "how to encourage devoted fans to return" as part of a broader review of customer engagement strategies.

Source: テレ東BIZ