Sea Creatures Celebrate Hinamatsuri in Wakayama

Wakayama, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - As March 3rd's Hinamatsuri approaches, 'Ebitokanino (Shrimp & Crab) Aquarium' in Susami is displaying a collection of unique marine creatures representing the arrival of spring. Among them is the vibrant pink goldie (Pseudanthias squamipinnis), resembling delicate peach blossoms, and the hishigani crab, whose folded claws resemble the layered colors of traditional Hishimochi rice cakes.
The exhibition will continue until March 3rd, the day of the Hinamatsuri festival.
Source: KTV NEWS